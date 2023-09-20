December 19, 2018

Answers to questions raised during the shareholders' meeting of November 29, 2018 and the remain to be answered

Treatment of fractional shares

During the shareholders' meeting of EssilorLuxottica (the "Company") held on November 29, 2018, a shareholder raised the question of the treatment of the fractional shares in the mandatory exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") launched by EssilorLuxottica on the shares of Luxottica Group S.p.A. ("Luxottica").

As indicated in the French prospectus that received the visa of the AMF on September 28, 2018 (and its supplement dated October 23, 2018), in Section 5.1.8 of the securities note, and as specified in the offer document of the Company approved by the CONSOB (Italian authority on capital markets and listed companies) on October 25, 2018 and published on October 27, 2018, in Section F.6. "Method for the delivery of the consideration; Treatment of Fractional components of the consideration": no fractional share can be issued by the Company. Consequently, the Company did not and will not give fractional shares as consideration to Luxottica shareholders which tendered in the Exchange Offer during the tender period or will tender (that is, will request the Company to acquire for stock) their shares in the upcoming sellout procedure or will transfer to the Company their shares in the squeeze-out procedure (together with the sell-out procedure, the "Procedures"), if any, without requesting the alternative cash consideration. The Luxottica shareholders which tendered in the tender period of the Exchange Offer or will tender or transfer in the Procedures (without requesting the alternative cash consideration) a number of Luxottica shares that does not give them the right to a whole number of new shares issued by the Company as consideration for the Luxottica shares tendered in the tender period of the Exchange Offer or tendered or transferred in the Procedures (the "New Shares Issued as Consideration for the Exchange Offer") shall be deemed to have expressly and irrevocably agreed to participate in the selling mechanism described below for selling the fractional components (the "Fractional Components") of such non-whole numbers of New Shares Issued as Consideration for the Exchange Offer (or the Procedures) to which they were or will be entitled (the "Selling Mechanism").

After the expiration of the tender period of the Exchange Offer, UniCredit (the Intermediary Responsible for the Collection of Tenders in the Exchange Offer) implemented the Selling Mechanism on behalf of the Luxottica shareholders who tendered their Luxottica shares into the tender period of the Exchange Offer and were entitled to receive any Fractional Components, by (i) aggregating all of such Fractional Components and (ii) selling, on December 6, 2018, on Euronext Paris the whole number of New Shares Issued as Consideration for the Exchange Offer resulting from such aggregation. The total proceeds of the sales of the whole New Shares Issued as Consideration for the Exchange Offer resulting from the aggregation was (or is on its way to be) distributed pro rata to Luxottica shareholders participating in the Selling Mechanism, as settlement for the Fractional Components they were otherwise entitled to receive in the tender period of the Exchange Offer, according to the procedures and within the timeframes described in the Italian Exchange Offer Document and related press releases.

The same Selling Mechanism will apply to the Fractional Components relating to the Procedures.

In performing the above mentioned sales, the retained authorized intermediary is acting at the risk of the Luxottica shareholders participating in the Selling Mechanism.