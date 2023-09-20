November 28, 2018

In order to answer the written questions which have been sent by two shareholders of EssilorLuxottica (Phitrust and Comgest) to the Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica (as reproduced in Annex 1), and of which some share the same object, they have been grouped into five themes allowing to answer them:

1. Governance of EssilorLuxottica

One of the core principles of the combination between Essilor and Luxottica Group S.p.A. ("Luxottica") is the equality of powers between the Executive Chairman of EssilorLuxottica (Mr. Leonardo Del Vecchio) and the ExecutiveVice-Chairmanof EssilorLuxottica (Mr. Hubert Sagnières) for an initial period running until the annual shareholders' meeting called to approve the 2020 annual accounts of EssilorLuxottica. Such equality of powers agreed to between Essilor International (Compagnie Générale d'Optique) (former legal name of EssilorLuxottica prior to the completion of the combination) and Delfin S.à r.l. reflects a desire to implement a balanced combination between Essilor International and Luxottica, subsidiaries of EssilorLuxottica. This is part of the key principles of such combination.

The governance agreed to and implemented by Essilor International (Compagnie Générale d'Optique) and Delfin S.à r.l. provides in particular for some operational autonomy for each of Essilor International and Luxottica, in order to allow each of these companies to be managed separately in their ordinary course of business by Mr. Laurent Vacherot, as CEO of Essilor International and Mr. Francesco Milleri as CEO of Luxottica. This operational structure is similar to the one that was existing within each of the companies prior the combination, with the exception that some specific decisions contemplated by the management of Essilor International or Luxottica which are considered to be significant for the whole combined group, or for which coherence must be ensured at the group level, are now subject to prior approval at the level of EssilorLuxottica.

In addition, we remind that the agreements entered into between EssilorLuxottica and Delfin S.à r.l. provide that the Nomination and Compensation Committee will be mandated by the Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica, on or prior to the end of January 2019, to retain, after consultation with the Executive Chairman of EssilorLuxottica (Mr. Leonardo Del Vecchio) and the Executive Vice-Chairman of EssilorLuxottica (Mr. Hubert Sagnières), one or several recruitment agency(ies) to assist it in the process for identifying, according to the "best fit for the job" principle, a chief executive officer of the combined group (the "Chief Executive Officer"), who will initially be Directeur Général Délégué of EssilorLuxottica. The Chief Executive Officer will be appointed by the Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee and the joint recommendation of the Executive Chairman of EssilorLuxottica and the Executive Vice- Chairman of EssilorLuxottica, by the end of 2020. The powers of the Chief Executive Officer will be defined by the Board based on the joint recommendation of the Executive Chairman of EssilorLuxottica and the Executive Vice-Chairman of EssilorLuxottica.

It is important to clarify that Mr. Leonardo Del Vecchio statement reported in the Italian press in early November 2018 on the potential appointment of Mr. Francesco Milleri as Chief Executive Officer of EssilorLuxottica must be interpreted as Mr. Leonardo Del Vecchio's desire to split his responsibility as Chairman and CEO and to focus on the strategic aspects of the integration while assigning to Mr. Francesco Milleri the responsibilities of the operating activities of a Chief Executive Officer, as it is currently the case in Luxottica. It is the intent of Mr. Leonardo Del Vecchio to remain fully compliant with the balanced governance framework