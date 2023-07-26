  1. Markets
  5. EssilorLuxottica : Decent H1 performance; gearing to combine sight and sound!
EL

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

FR0000121667

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:22 2023-07-26 am EDT Intraday chart for EssilorLuxottica 5-day change 1st Jan Change
173.00 EUR -2.41% -1.08% +2.25%
03:12pm ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS MD
02:55pm ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Receives a Sell rating from RBC MD

ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Decent H1 performance; gearing to combine sight and sound!

Today at 12:50 pm

EssilorLuxottica Logs H1 Profit, Revenue Growth MT
ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Jefferies remains Neutral MD
What are global companies saying about China's economy? RE
EssilorLuxottica 1st Half Earnings Rose, Backs Mid-Term Growth Targets DJ
EssilorLuxottica posts Q2 sales growth as China rebounds RE
EssilorLuxottica to Expand into the Hearing Solutions Market with New Disruptive Technology At the Intersection of Hearing Solutions Market CI
Asia shares rebound sharply on China policy pledges RE
MORNING BID EUROPE-Earnings, China hold spotlight ahead of big rates decisions RE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein MD
Europe Health Care ETFs Register Positive Performance on June 30, 2023 TI
UBS Lowers EssilorLuxottica PT, Keeps Neutral Rating MT
ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan MD
ESSILORLUXOTTICA : RBC maintains a Sell rating MD
EssilorLuxottica Signs Licensing Deal With Jimmy Choo MT
EssilorLuxottica and Jimmy Choo Announces Ten-Year Licensing Agreement CI
EssilorLuxottica, Jimmy Choo Sign Ten-Year Licensing Agreement DJ
EssilorLuxottica Declares Dividend for the Financial Year Ended on December 31, 2022 CI
ALCON : Optimum visibility for the future ZB
All about credit ratings ZB
ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating MD

Chart EssilorLuxottica
Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, the company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2023-10-19 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for EssilorLuxottica

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
177.28EUR
Average target price
194.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.43%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Glasses, Spectacles & Contact Lenses

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Chart Analysis EssilorLuxottica
+2.25% 88 360 M $
ALCON INC.
Chart Analysis Alcon Inc.
+15.23% 41 587 M $
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
Chart Analysis The Cooper Companies, Inc.
+17.15% 19 126 M $
AUTEK CHINA INC.
Chart Analysis Autek China Inc.
-7.59% 4 067 M $
WARBY PARKER INC.
Chart Analysis Warby Parker Inc.
+9.04% 1 670 M $
MENICON CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Menicon Co., Ltd.
-10.66% 1 343 M $
MINGYUE OPTICAL LENS CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Mingyue Optical Lens Co.,Ltd.
-3.72% 1 144 M $
UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Universal Vision Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
+32.50% 1 025 M $
PEGAVISION CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Pegavision Corporation
-12.74% 837 M $
VISCO VISION INC.
Chart Analysis Visco Vision Inc.
-35.85% 384 M $
Glasses, Spectacles & Contact Lenses
