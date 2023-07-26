Equities EL FR0000121667
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:22 2023-07-26 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|173.00 EUR
|-2.41%
|-1.08%
|+2.25%
|03:12pm
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
|MD
|02:55pm
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Receives a Sell rating from RBC
|MD
ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Decent H1 performance; gearing to combine sight and sound!
Today at 12:50 pm
EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, the company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
2023-10-19 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
B
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
177.28EUR
Average target price
194.00EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.43%
Sector Glasses, Spectacles & Contact Lenses
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+2.25%
|88 360 M $
|+15.23%
|41 587 M $
|+17.15%
|19 126 M $
|-7.59%
|4 067 M $
|+9.04%
|1 670 M $
|-10.66%
|1 343 M $
|-3.72%
|1 144 M $
|+32.50%
|1 025 M $
|-12.74%
|837 M $
|-35.85%
|384 M $