Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EssilorLuxottica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EssilorLuxottica : Disclosure of transactions in own shares

09/06/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Charenton-le-Pont, France (6 September 2021, 7:00 pm) – In compliance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of May 21, 2021, EssilorLuxottica declares that from August 31, 2021 to September 3, 2021 included, the following purchases in its own shares were performed:

Transaction details :

In accordance with applicable law and regulation, a full breakdown of each transaction is available on EssilorLuxottica’s website at the following link:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/regulatory-information

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters as well as – since 1 July 2021 via a 76.72% interest – GrandVision network are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

Head of Investor Relations
Giorgio Iannella
E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com 		Head of Corporate Communications
Marco Catalani
E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

 

Attachment


All news about ESSILORLUXOTTICA
01:00pESSILORLUXOTTICA : Disclosure of transactions in own shares
GL
08/31GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EssilorLuxottica, PayPal, Volkswagen, Holcim, Apple....
08/31ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Commences Share Repurchase Program
MT
08/31ESSILORLUXOTTICA : announces launch of share buyback program
PU
08/31ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EssilorLuxottica announces launch of share buyback program
GL
08/30EssilorLuxottica Launches Buyback Program -- Update
DJ
08/30EssilorLuxottica Launches Buyback Program
DJ
08/27ESSILORLUXOTTICA : champions 24h Vision at the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance rac..
PU
08/25ESSILORLUXOTTICA : pledged vital equipment to support India's COVID-19 response
PU
08/17DIAGNOS : signs Memorandum of Understanding with Essilor International
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESSILORLUXOTTICA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 19 822 M 23 516 M 23 516 M
Net income 2021 1 915 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
Net Debt 2021 7 712 M 9 149 M 9 149 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 73 336 M 86 994 M 87 006 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 144 888
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 166,46 €
Average target price 169,85 €
Spread / Average Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Milleri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA30.51%87 149
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE24.27%380 099
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL42.68%156 064
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA26.75%63 464
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED27.66%55 794
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.11.58%50 543