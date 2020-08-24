Log in
EssilorLuxottica : EssiLux loses Dutch court case against takeover target GrandVision

08/24/2020 | 01:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sunglasses from Ray Ban are on display at an optician shop in Hanau

EssilorLuxottica on Monday lost a Dutch court case in which the eyewear maker was seeking to obtain more information from acquisition target GrandVision about its management of the coronavirus crisis.

The French-Italian maker of Ray-Ban had told a court hearing earlier this month that GrandVision's decisions to suspend payments to store owners and suppliers and to apply for state aid could give grounds for ending its proposed 7.2 billion euro ($8.5 billion) takeover.

The Rotterdam district court said EssiLux had failed to prove its claim that the Dutch company had breached the takeover agreement by not asking permission for the actions it took as lockdowns to combat COVID-19 spread throughout Europe.

The court said: "The disclosure of large volumes of corporate information that EssilorLuxottica demands without specific grounds can be characterised as a fishing expedition."

At the hearing, GrandVision said it had always informed EssiLux about its actions.

After the hearing on Monday, GrandVision said: "GrandVision continues to support EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to obtain regulatory approval for the closure of the transaction within 12 to 24 months from the announcement date of 31 July."

EssiLux did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EssiLux's bid to control the Dutch eyewear group's more than 7,000 outlets across the world was one of the largest takeover deals announced globally last year.

The deal still needs to approval from European Union antitrust authorities, who extended their investigation for the third time last month, until Aug 27.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)

Financials
Sales 2020 14 687 M 17 357 M 17 357 M
Net income 2020 900 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
Net Debt 2020 3 209 M 3 793 M 3 793 M
P/E ratio 2020 50,6x
Yield 2020 1,22%
Capitalization 47 443 M 55 979 M 56 065 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 124,40 €
Last Close Price 109,00 €
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul du Saillant Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-19.73%55 887
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-6.94%228 554
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL4.92%86 130
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.59.17%48 014
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-22.88%36 352
VF CORPORATION-38.13%24 026
