HSBC maintains its "hold" recommendation on EssilorLuxottica shares, with an unchanged target price of €300.



According to the analyst, the outlook for recent innovations is encouraging, particularly connected glasses. However, HSBC points out that the group could consider an acquisition outside its core optics market.



The broker also notes the strengthened partnership with Meta, illustrated at the Connect 2025 event with the presentation of several smart glasses models, including the high-end Meta Ray-Ban Display.



Another model, the Oakley Meta Vangard, designed for sports, offers high-end video features and AI integration.



This may reflect the importance Meta attaches to the opportunity to make these integrated glasses the primary computing platform, gradually replacing smartphones, HSBC says.



According to the note, the market's growth potential is significant: HSBC estimates that EssilorLuxottica's revenue could reach €20bn in 2040, in a connected glasses market valued at $151bn. Meta's royalties could reach $9bn.