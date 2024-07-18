After plummeting 4.5% yesterday on the announcement of the purchase of the Supreme brand from V.F. Corp, EssilorLuxottica suddenly shot up 6% in the early afternoon. The Financial Times has just revealed that Meta Platforms is ready to invest several billion in the Ray-Ban and Oakley owner.

Meta is considering a multi-billion euro investment in EssilorLuxottica, its partner in the world of smart glasses. "The Silicon Valley company has considered taking a small stake in the Franco-Italian group," according to information from the FT. Meta has been working with Morgan Stanley on this investment, but no one was willing to comment.

Marketing launched less than a year ago

Mark Zuckerberg believes that the prospects for this market have improved significantly. "If we want everyone to be able to use wearable AI, I think glasses are a bit different from phones or watches, because people will want very different designs," the Meta founder said in April, quoted by the FT.

The Ray-Ban Meta was launched in September 2023. This new generation of "smart" glasses is "equipped with a live streaming function and integrated Meta artificial intelligence, a 12 MP wide-angle camera, discrete speakers with open-ear speakers for an all-encompassing audio experience, and five built-in microphones that make it easy to switch between music and calls, while allowing eyeglass wearers to stay in tune with the world around them."