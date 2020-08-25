EssilorLuxottica : Might Appeal Against Judgment Favoring GrandVision

By Olivia Bugault

EssilorLuxottica SA said Tuesday that a Dutch district court has dismissed its demand to receive documentation from Grandvision N.V. and HAL over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic and is therefore examining a possible appeal.

The Franco-Italian optical giant, which last year agreed to buy GrandVision, said on July 18 that it initiated proceedings before a district court in Rotterdam, Netherlands to obtain the documentation as Grandvision didn't respond to multiple requests for information.

EssilorLuxottica said it is now assessing its options, including the possibility of filing an appeal.

"The Company remains concerned about GrandVision's behavior in continuing to deny access to important information related to their handling of the Covid-19 outbreak," it said.

