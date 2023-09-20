1 MESSAGE FROM THE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND THE EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN

Dear Sir or Madam, Dear Shareholder,

We are pleased to invite you to attend EssilorLuxottica's

First General Meeting, which will be held on

Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 10:30 am at the Espace

Grande Arche in Paris - La Défense.

We are also very pleased to take this opportunity to celebrate the creation of EssilorLuxottica with you.

EssilorLuxottica combines two pioneers in the eyecare and eyewear industry with a unique mission: helping people see more, be more and live life to its fullest. The new Group is ideally positioned to address growing visual health needs and changing consumer lifestyles. It has extensive expertise in lens technology, eyewear design and manufacturing, a portfolio of strong brands and global distribution capabilities.

In this document you will find all relevant information for the General Meeting including the agenda, the proposed resolutions, which are submitted for your approval, as well as instructions should you wish to participate in the meeting.

We thank you for your confidence in us and look forward to seeing you at this first major event of the new EssilorLuxottica group.