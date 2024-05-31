ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the stock

May 31, 2024 at 05:19 am EDT Share

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on EssilorLuxottica shares, with an unchanged target price of 225 euros.



Yesterday, EssilorLuxottica organized a visit for sell-side analysts to the recently reopened GrandOptical flagship store on the Champs Elysées, an "extraordinary" 600 m2 optical store (full-year sales expected to exceed €15 million).



The analyst believes that the integration of GrandVision has been "a success" and that growth in European optical retailing should remain "robust".



"At this stage, we are maintaining our Q2 growth forecast at +5.5% y/y cc, in line with the score posted in Q1", concludes the broker.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.