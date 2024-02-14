By Andrea Figueras

EssilorLuxottica reported higher revenue and profit for 2023 as a whole, despite inflationary headwinds that hurt cost items, particularly the cost of labor.

The Franco-Italian eyewear company on Wednesday posted sales of 6.25 billion euros ($6.69 billion) for the final quarter of 2023, compared with EUR6.11 billion in the prior year.

Sales results were in line with analysts' expectations of EUR6.28 billion for the fourth quarter, according to Visible Alpha consensus.

Growth at constant exchange rates was 8.1%, showing an acceleration from 5.2% in the previous three months, EssilorLuxottica said.

For 2023 as a whole, the Ray-Ban maker made an operating profit of EUR3.18 billion, compared with EUR3.16 billion in 2022, while net profit jumped to EUR2.29 billion from EUR2.15 billion.

The company confirmed its mid-term targets of mid-single-digit annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2026 at constant exchange rates.

It also expects to achieve an adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue between 19% and 20% by the end of that period.

The eyewear behemoth will propose a dividend for 2023 of EUR3.95 a share, up from EUR3.23 a share paid in the prior year.

