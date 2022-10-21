EssilorLuxottica : Presentation PDF 2.7 mb 2.07MB

Q3 Revenue 2022
October 21, 2022
Highlights
In Q3 at constant exchange rates:
Q3 2022 Revenue
Unless otherwise specified, the commentary in the following pages is based on revenue performance at constant exchange rates versus 2021 comparable revenue.
The presentation should be read together with the press release dated October 21, 2022 available at www.essilorluxottica.comunder the Investors tab.
All the brands mentioned in this presentation are intended to be trademark protected.
Revenue performance
Constant currency
Current currency
Q3 2022 vs 2021
Group Revenue
+8.2%
+17.0%
9M 2022 vs 2021
+8.8%
+15.5%
3
Q3 2022 Revenue
Q3 revenue by segment 2022 vs 2021
€ million
Q3 2022
Q3 2021*
Change at constant
Change at current
exchange rates
Professional Solutions
3,029
2,577
+7.8%
+17.5%
Direct To Consumer
3,365
2,888
+8.5%
+16.5%
EssilorLuxottica
6,394
5,465
* Comparable revenue.
5
