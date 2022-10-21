Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EssilorLuxottica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:23 2022-10-21 am EDT
154.15 EUR   -3.02%
03:55aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
EssilorLuxottica : Presentation PDF 2.7 mb 2.07MB

10/21/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Q3 Revenue 2022

October 21, 2022

Highlights

  • Group's revenue at Euro 6.4 billion, up 17.0% in Q3 versus 2021
  • +8.2% at constant exchange rates in third quarter
  • +8.8% at constant exchange rates in the first nine months

In Q3 at constant exchange rates:

  • EMEA +9.2%, North America +3.4% on a tough comparison
  • Asia-Pacificand Latin America growing double digits
  • Comparable-storesales growing by 6.5%
  • E-commerceat 7% of total revenue, back to growth in Q3

Q3 2022 Revenue

Unless otherwise specified, the commentary in the following pages is based on revenue performance at constant exchange rates versus 2021 comparable revenue.

The presentation should be read together with the press release dated October 21, 2022 available at www.essilorluxottica.comunder the Investors tab.

All the brands mentioned in this presentation are intended to be trademark protected.

Revenue performance

Constant currency

Current currency

Q3 2022 vs 2021

Group Revenue

+8.2%

+17.0%

9M 2022 vs 2021

Group Revenue

+8.8%

+15.5%

Q3 2022 Revenue

3

Q3 2022 Revenue

Q3 revenue by segment 2022 vs 2021

€ million

Q3 2022

Q3 2021*

Change at constant

Change at current

exchange rates

exchange rates

Professional Solutions

3,029

2,577

+7.8%

+17.5%

Direct To Consumer

3,365

2,888

+8.5%

+16.5%

EssilorLuxottica

6,394

5,465

+8.2%

+17.0%

* Comparable revenue.

Q3 2022 Revenue

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 08:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 055 M 23 648 M 23 648 M
Net income 2022 2 375 M 2 335 M 2 335 M
Net Debt 2022 7 348 M 7 223 M 7 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 70 478 M 69 286 M 69 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 186 374
Free-Float 63,0%
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 158,95 €
Average target price 179,62 €
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Milleri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Wielemans Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Scocchia Independent Director
Jean-Luc Biamonti Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-15.11%69 286
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-12.79%312 933
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-13.70%136 220
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-26.98%58 368
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-24.16%37 376
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED4.17%28 238