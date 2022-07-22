Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EssilorLuxottica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-07-22 am EDT
154.90 EUR   -0.06%
01:04pESSILORLUXOTTICA : Q1 revenue 2022
PU
11:04aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Q4 Revenue & FY Results 2021
PU
07:53aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EssilorLuxottica : Q1 REVENUE 2022

07/22/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 Revenue 2022

April 22, 2022

LensCrafters, New York Flagship

Q1 Highlights

  • Revenue at Euro 5.6 billion, up 38% vs 2021 in reported terms.
  • Comparable revenue up 11.5%, all regions positive.
  • EMEA and Latin America up double digits, North America still robust.
  • Sun back to normal business, leveraging reopening and luxury momentum.
  • Sound progression in optical, driven by branded lens portfolio.
  • Ray-Banand Oakley up double digits.

Ray-Ban, Naples

Q1 RevenueThe presentation should be read together with the press release dated April 22, 2022 available at www.essilorluxottica.comunder the Investors tab.2 All the brands mentioned in this presentation are intended to be trademark protected.

All comments are versus 2021, at constant exchange rates.

LensCrafters, New York Flagship

Revenue Growth

Q1 2022 vs 2021

Constant currency

Current currency

Group Revenue

+33.1%

+38.1%

Comparable Revenue

+11.5%

+15.7%

Q1 Revenue

Strictly confidential - for internal use only. Do not share or forward.

4

Sunglass Hut, New York 5th Ave.

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica SA published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESSILORLUXOTTICA
01:04pESSILORLUXOTTICA : Q1 revenue 2022
PU
11:04aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Q4 Revenue & FY Results 2021
PU
07:53aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
07/20ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Second-Quarter and First-Half 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation
GL
07/20EssilorLuxottica Completes Payment To Acquire Giorgio Fedon
MT
07/20ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Completion of the procedure for the exercise of the right to purchase p..
GL
07/20ESSILORLUXOTTICA : joins forces with United Nations and Michelin to ensure good vision for..
PU
07/19EssilorLuxottica and Politecnico di Milano launch a partnership for the smart glasses o..
GL
07/19EssilorLuxottica and Politecnico di Milano launch a partnership for the smart glasses o..
AQ
07/19EssilorLuxottica and Politecnico Di Milano Launch A Partnership for the Smart Glasses o..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESSILORLUXOTTICA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 482 M 24 006 M 24 006 M
Net income 2022 2 272 M 2 322 M 2 322 M
Net Debt 2022 7 023 M 7 180 M 7 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 68 821 M 70 354 M 70 354 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 150 316
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 155,00 €
Average target price 182,62 €
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Milleri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
David Wielemans Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman
Cristina Scocchia Independent Director
Jean-Luc Biamonti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-17.22%70 111
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-12.89%324 847
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-22.14%127 500
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-21.98%62 911
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-21.48%39 232
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-20.87%31 979