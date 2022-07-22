EssilorLuxottica : Q1 REVENUE 2022

Revenue at Euro 5.6 billion, up 38% vs 2021 in reported terms.
Comparable revenue up 11.5%, all regions positive.
EMEA and Latin America up double digits, North America still robust.
Sun back to normal business, leveraging reopening and luxury momentum.
Sound progression in optical, driven by branded lens portfolio.
Ray-Banand Oakley up double digits.
All comments are versus 2021, at constant exchange rates.
Revenue Growth
Q1 2022 vs 2021
Constant currency
Current currency
Group Revenue
+33.1%
+38.1%
Comparable Revenue
+11.5%
+15.7%
Q1 Revenue
