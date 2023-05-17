EssilorLuxottica : Questions - Questions - Réponses relatives au paiement du dividende et à l'option pour le dividende en actions.

This draft Q&A has been prepared by UPTEVIA for informational purposes only. Although the information contained in it has been obtained from sources which UPTEVIA believes to be reliable, it has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made and no responsibility is or will be accepted by UPTEVIA as to or in relation to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of any such information. UPTEVIA will not be responsible for any consequences resulting from the use of this presentation as well as the reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission. ESSILORLUXOTTICA DIVIDEND PAYMENT AND OPTION TO RECEIVE DIVIDEND IN SHARES The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica S.A. ("EssilorLuxottica") has decided to propose at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be convened on May 17, 2023 the payment of a dividend of Euro 3.23 per share for the fiscal year 2022. As approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders of EssilorLuxottica (the "Shareholders") have the choice to receive: a cash dividend, of Euro 3.23 per share; or

a dividend in the form of newly issued EssilorLuxottica ordinary shares. QUESTIONS & ANSWERS 1. WHAT IS A SHARE-BASED PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS? Dividend is usually paid in cash but can also be paid in new shares or even in kind if the General Shareholders' Meeting so decides. Shareholders are given the possibility to choose between a payment in cash or a payment in newly issued shares, subject to being eligible for the payment of the dividend in shares. Once the option is exercised, it applies for the entire dividend to which the Shareholder is entitled. It is therefore impossible to ask for payment of the dividend partly in shares and partly in cash. 2. WHY DOES ESSILORLUXOTTICA OFFER THE OPTION OF PAYMENT OF THE DIVIDEND IN SHARES? Payment of dividend in shares is relatively common amongst large companies in Europe. It offers to the Shareholders the flexibility to choose new shares or cash. Shareholders can re-invest their dividend in EssilorLuxottica shares by electing to receive the dividend in the form of new EssilorLuxottica shares. This offers Shareholders an attractive opportunity to participate in the future growth potential of EssilorLuxottica. Finally, the terms of the payment in shares provide Shareholders with the opportunity to receive new EssilorLuxottica shares at a price below the reference market price. TIMETABLE 3. WHAT ARE THE KEY DATES? 18 April 2023 - 16 May 2023 Determination period to define the issue price of the new shares 17 May 2023 EssilorLuxottica Annual Shareholders' Meeting Fixing of the issue price of the new shares 18 May 2023 Euronext Notice Ex Date: EssilorLuxottica shares start to be traded without dividend 22 May 2023 rights 23 May 2023 Record Date: Shareholders' positions are determined for the purpose of calculating dividend amounts 24 May 2023 - 5 June 2023 (incl.) Election Period during which pure registered Shareholders may opt for the dividend payment in shares 24 May 2023 - 7 June 2023 (incl.) Election Period during which non-pure registered Shareholders may opt for the dividend payment in shares 9 June 2023 Final result and communication on total cash and share dividend amount payable to Shareholders 13 June 2023 Payment date: issuing and listing of the new shares and transfer of shares and cash balances to the Shareholders ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page | 1

KEY TERMS 4. HOW IS THE ISSUE PRICE OF THE NEW SHARES DETERMINED? The issue price of the new shares will correspond to: The average of the market prices of EssilorLuxottica's shares during the 20 trading days prior to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting; Less the dividend of Euro 3.23 o Less a discount of 10%;

o Rounded up to the nearest euro cent. 5. HOW IS CALCULATED THE NUMBER OF NEW SHARES TO BE PAID? If the amount of the dividend for which the option is exercised does not correspond to an integer number of shares, Shareholders will receive the nearest lowest integer number of shares plus a cash compensation for the difference. 6. ARE THERE CONDITIONS TO BE MET IN ORDER TO OPT FOR THE DIVIDEND TO BE PAID IN SHARES? The Shareholder must hold EssilorLuxottica shares (which are entitled to receive the dividend payment) on the Record Date;

The total dividend amount to be received by the Shareholder on such shares must be sufficient to obtain at least one share;

In addition, Shareholders cannot be a resident in a country where payments of dividend in shares would or may have to be registered with or authorized by the local securities regulator. Shareholders not resident in a member country of the European Union or in a country party to the Agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA) must inquire about any relevant local restrictions or procedures and comply with such rules. PROCESS 7. HOW WILL SHAREHOLDERS BE NOTIFIED OF THE OPTION TO RECEIVE THE DIVIDEND IN CASH OR SHARES? Shareholders holding the EssilorLuxottica shares as pure registered shares will be notified by Uptevia, the registrar agent of EssilorLuxottica, either by email, if the email address has been provided, or by post-mail. Pure registered Shareholders will also receive all the information on the option through notifications on their dedicated area on the Planetshares website;

post-mail. Pure registered Shareholders will also receive all the information on the option through notifications on their dedicated area on the Planetshares website; Shareholders holding the EssilorLuxottica shares in an administered registered share account or as bearer shares will be notified by their Financial Intermediaries. Shareholders not receiving the relevant notice as described above should contact their Financial Intermediaries to obtain the necessary information before the option period expires. 8. WHEN DO YOU HAVE TO BE A SHAREHOLDER TO BENEFIT FROM THE DIVIDEND AND THE SHARES PAYMENT OPTION? The coupon's detaching date ("ex date") is on May 22, 2023, and therefore a shareholder must own the shares on "record date" (May 23, 2023). May 19, 2023 is the last day one must acquire the shares on the market to benefit from the dividend. 9. WHEN MUST SHAREHOLDERS EXERCISE THE OPTION TO RECEIVE THE DIVIDEND IN SHARES? The Election Period available to Shareholders to exercise their option to receive the dividend in shares runs from May 24, 2023 through June 7, 2023. Please note that for pure registered Shareholders the period runs from May 24, 2023 through June 5, 2023 (instead of June 7, 2023). ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page | 2

Pure registered Shareholders will exercise their option on-line through the Planetshares website or by returning the election form to Uptevia. Administered registered Shareholders or bearer Shareholders are advised to check the deadline and how to exercise their option with their Financial Intermediaries. Shareholders not exercising the option for the payment of the dividend in shares will receive the dividend in cash. 10. IS THE CHOICE THAT SHAREHOLDERS ARE MAKING THIS TIME ALSO VALID FOR FUTURE TRANSACTIONS? No, the option to receive the dividend in shares only refers to the dividend payment related to the fiscal year 2022. If the option to receive the dividend payment in shares is offered again in the future, Shareholders will be asked again to indicate their preference. 11. IS IT POSSIBLE TO OPT FOR A DIFFERENT NUMBER OF SHARES FROM THAT PROPOSED? No, Shareholders may only receive the number of shares indicated by their Financial Intermediaries, which is calculated on the basis of the whole amount of the dividend to which they are entitled. 12. HOW DO SHAREHOLDERS FIND OUT HOW MANY SHARES THEY CAN RECEIVE AND HOW IS THIS NUMBER CALCULATED? The form obtained by Shareholders from their Financial Intermediaries states the number of shares they can receive. The number of shares is calculated on the basis of the total dividend amount, net or gross of applicable taxes, depending on the choice of the Shareholder and the options offered by the relevant Financial Intermediary. For pure registered Shareholders, the number of shares is calculated on the basis of the total dividend amount, net or gross of applicable taxes, depending on the choice of the Shareholder.

o Pure registered Shareholders choosing for the dividend to be paid on a gross basis will receive the rounded down number of shares corresponding to the gross dividend amount, plus a balancing cash compensation, if any, and must pay cash to Uptevia for the amount of applicable taxes.

o Pure registered Shareholders choosing for the dividend to be paid on a net basis will receive the rounded down number of shares corresponding to the dividend amount net of applicable taxes, plus a balancing cash compensation, if any. 13. WHEN DO SHAREHOLDERS BECOME FULL OWNERS OF THESE NEW SHARES? The newly issued shares will be delivered on June 13, 2023, to the Financial Intermediaries, which will in turn credit the shares to the accounts of each relevant Shareholders. The new shares will be immediately available and will confer the same rights and restrictions as existing ordinary shares, as described in the EssilorLuxottica's Articles of Association available on EssilorLuxottica's website. TAXATION 14. WHAT WOULD BE THE TAXATION APPLICABLE TO THE DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN SHARES? Regardless of where the Shareholders are resident for tax purposes, dividends received in shares are taxed the same way as cash dividends. N.B: the following Taxation Q&As are meant to cover the most frequent cases: in general, Shareholders are advised to consult with their tax advisers and/or Financial Intermediaries for specific information relating to their situation (including the case of shares held under a Share Savings Plan - PEA). ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Page | 3