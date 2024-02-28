ESSILORLUXOTTICA : RBC raises its price target

RBC announced on Wednesday that it was raising its price target for EssilorLuxottica from €170 to €195, while renewing its "in line with sector performance" opinion on the stock.



In a research note, the Canadian broker considers that the conglomerate model implemented by the optical group is working as it should, namely by offering diversified and balanced sources of revenue enabling the company to generate growth above its medium-term target.



While acknowledging that visibility on margins is more limited, the broker points out that the company has hitherto under-exploited levers that could enable it to improve its performance in the future.



