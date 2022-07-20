Log in
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-20 am EDT
153.55 EUR   +0.07%
11:02aEssilorLuxottica Completes Payment To Acquire Giorgio Fedon
MT
10:02aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Completion of the procedure for the exercise of the right to purchase pursuant to article 111 of the tuf // delisting of the shares of giorgio fedon & figli s.p.a. from the market euronext growth milan
GL
05:14aESSILORLUXOTTICA : joins forces with United Nations and Michelin to ensure good vision for safer roads
PU
EssilorLuxottica: Second-Quarter and First-Half 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation

07/20/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Second-Quarter and First-Half 2022 Results
Conference Call Invitation

Mr Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Mr Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer,
Mr Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer, and
Mr Giorgio Iannella, Head of Investor Relations,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our Second-Quarter and First-Half 2022 Results Conference Call on:

Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:30 am CEST

Dial-in access telephone numbers:

Australia: 02 8417 2995
Brazil: 213 500 1593
Canada: 1 613 699 6539
China: 010 5387 5828
France: 09 70 73 39 58
Hong Kong: 580 33 413
Italy: 06 9450 1060
Japan: 03 4540 6747
Korea: 080 812 1298
Singapore: 3163 4602
Spain: 919 01 16 44
Switzerland: 022 518 90 26
United Kingdom: 020 3936 2999
United States: 1 646 664 1960
All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999

Access codes:

Analyst – 501270
Press – 836333

Live webcast:

You can watch the presentation on the following link:
https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-33273/en

A press release reporting the results will be released at 7 am CEST on the same day. A presentation will be made available prior to the call and both can be found on our investor relations website:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors

Attachment


