EssilorLuxottica Signs 10-Year Licensing Deal With Swarovski

EssilorLuxottica SA said Tuesday that it has signed a deal to produce and sell Swarovski eyewear, adding to its luxury tie-ups.

The deal with the Austrian jeweler will run until the end of 2028, with an automatic renewal option for a further five years, the Franco-Italian eyecare giant said.

The partnership builds on Swarovski's luxury position and its focus on eyewear as a key fashion accessory, EssilorLuxottica said. The first collection produced under the new license will be ready in time for the 2023 fall/winter season, the company said.

The deal adds to EssilorLuxottica's luxury partnerships, including a licensing agreement signed last month with Italian cashmere-goods maker Brunello Cucinelli. The group currently also sells eyewear under luxury brands including U.K. fashion house Burberry, France's Chanel and Italy's Prada.

