  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EssilorLuxottica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:09 2022-12-06 am EST
177.95 EUR   +0.62%
02:30aEssilorLuxottica signs 10-year licensing agreement with Swarovski
RE
02:28aEssilorLuxottica Signs 10-Year Licensing Deal With Swarovski
DJ
02:13aEssilorLuxottica Inks 10-Year Licensing Deal for Global Distribution of Swarovski Eyewear
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EssilorLuxottica Signs 10-Year Licensing Deal With Swarovski

12/06/2022 | 02:28am EST
By Joshua Kirby


EssilorLuxottica SA said Tuesday that it has signed a deal to produce and sell Swarovski eyewear, adding to its luxury tie-ups.

The deal with the Austrian jeweler will run until the end of 2028, with an automatic renewal option for a further five years, the Franco-Italian eyecare giant said.

The partnership builds on Swarovski's luxury position and its focus on eyewear as a key fashion accessory, EssilorLuxottica said. The first collection produced under the new license will be ready in time for the 2023 fall/winter season, the company said.

The deal adds to EssilorLuxottica's luxury partnerships, including a licensing agreement signed last month with Italian cashmere-goods maker Brunello Cucinelli. The group currently also sells eyewear under luxury brands including U.K. fashion house Burberry, France's Chanel and Italy's Prada.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 0228ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A. 1.17% 64.7 Delayed Quote.6.59%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -1.85% 2124 Delayed Quote.16.86%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 0.62% 177.95 Real-time Quote.-5.55%
PRADA S.P.A. -2.89% 43.7 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
Financials
Sales 2022 24 342 M 25 581 M 25 581 M
Net income 2022 2 363 M 2 483 M 2 483 M
Net Debt 2022 7 466 M 7 846 M 7 846 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 78 621 M 82 620 M 82 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 186 374
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 176,85 €
Average target price 180,77 €
Spread / Average Target 2,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Milleri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Wielemans Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Scocchia Independent Director
Jean-Luc Biamonti Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-5.55%82 620
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.72%375 840
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-1.73%166 664
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-10.37%74 616
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.39%49 216
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-20.70%32 317