ESSILORLUXOTTICA - Formerly named Essilor International (Compagnie Générale d'Optique) Statutory Auditors' report on the reduction in share capital Extraordinary General Meeting of 29 November 2018 - 5th resolution

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Mazars 63, rue de Villiers 61, rue Henri Regnault 92208 Neuilly-sur-Seine 92400 Courbevoie France France Statutory Auditors' report on the reduction in share capital Extraordinary General Meeting of 29 November 2018 - 5th resolution This is a translation into English of the statutory auditors' report issued in French and is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France. ESSILORLUXOTTICA - Formerly named Essilor International (Compagnie Générale d'Optique) 147, rue de Paris 94220 Charenton-le-Pont France To the Shareholders, In our capacity as Statutory Auditors of EssilorLuxottica and in compliance with the provisions of Article L.225-209 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), applicable in the event of a reduction in share capital by cancellation of shares, we hereby report to you on our assessment of the reasons for and conditions of the planned reduction in share capital. The Board of Directors proposes that the shareholders grant it full powers, for a 26-month period from the date of this Meeting, to cancel Company shares that it has acquired under the share purchase authorisations granted to it by the Shareholders' Meetings, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital per 24-month period, in accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-209. We performed the procedures that we deemed necessary in accordance with professional standards applicable in France to such engagements. These procedures consisted in verifying that the reasons for and conditions of the planned reduction in share capital, which would not affect shareholder equality, comply with the applicable legal provisions. We have no matters to report on the reasons for and conditions of the planned share capital reduction. Neuilly-sur-Seine and Courbevoie, 8 November 2018 The Statutory Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Mazars Olivier Lotz Cédric Le Gal Jean-Luc Barlet Daniel Escudeiro

ESSILORLUXOTTICA - Formerly named Essilor International (Compagnie Générale d'Optique) Statutory Auditors' report on the increase in capital reserved for the members of a Company Share Savings Plan (PEE) Extraordinary General Meeting of 29 November 2018 - 6th resolution

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Mazars 63, rue de Villiers 61, rue Henri Regnault 92208 Neuilly-sur-Seine 92400 Courbevoie France France Statutory Auditors' report on the increase in capital reserved for the members of a Company Share Savings Plan (PEE) Extraordinary General Meeting of 29 November 2018 - 6th resolution This is a translation into English of the statutory auditors' report issued in French and is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France. ESSILORLUXOTTICA - Formerly named Essilor International (Compagnie Générale d'Optique) 147, rue de Paris 94220 Charenton-le-Pont France To the Shareholders, In our capacity as Statutory Auditors of EssilorLuxottica, and in compliance with Articles L.225-135et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we hereby report to you on the proposed delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide an increase in capital reserved for employees, and eligible corporate officers and former employees, who are members of a Company Share Savings Plan (PEE) of EssilorLuxottica or any companies related to it within the meaning of Article L.225-180 of the French Commercial Code, by issuing shares (without preferential subscription rights) up to a limit of 0.5% of the capital of EssilorLuxottica as at the date of issue, which is submitted to you for approval. This increase in capital is submitted for shareholder approval in accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-129-6 of the French Commercial Code and Articles L.3332-18et seq. of the French Labour Code (Code du travail). On the basis of its report, the Board of Directors proposes that the shareholders delegate to it, for a 26-month period from the date of this Meeting, the authority to decide an increase in capital and to cancel their preferential subscription rights in respect of the ordinary shares to be issued. The Board of Directors would be responsible for setting the final terms and conditions of this operation. It is the responsibility of the Board of Directors to prepare a report in accordance with Articles R.225-113 and R.225-114 of the French Commercial Code. It is our responsibility to express an opinion on the fairness of the information taken from the financial statements, on the proposed cancellation of preferential subscription rights and on other information relating to this issue, presented in this report.