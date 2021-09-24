Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EssilorLuxottica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EssilorLuxottica : Tackling myopia together through global partnerships

09/24/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rising global prevalence of myopia and its related social, economic and health complications make simply correcting myopia no longer a viable solution. The way forward requires real change based on a multidisciplinary approach through collaboration.

Today the Company continues to be at the forefront of the fight against myopia, developing breakthrough innovations such as the Essilor Stellest lens, and creating valuable partnerships with a strong focus on education, awareness and advocacy to help make a much-needed impact on children's lives everywhere.

Supporting EssilorLuxottica's commitment to educate and motivate eye care practitioners to become proactive in managing myopia in children, Essilor - as the world's leading ophthalmic optics company - collaborates with three leading global organizations to truly affect positive change: International Myopia Institute, Myopia Profile and Global Myopia Awareness Coalition.

The Company is a platinum sponsor of the International Myopia Institute (IMI), a consensus body of global myopia experts, and co-sponsor of its highly awaited 2021 white papers on myopia. It also co-authored the 'Industry Guidelines and Ethical Considerations for Myopia Control' white paper and published several articles in partnership with IMI to share expert insights on improving clinical myopia management as well as hosted a roundtable with IMI experts.

To jointly empower eye care practitioners with clinical knowledge, skills and practical resources in managing childhood myopia, the Company also partners with Myopia Profile, a leading international myopia educational company. The partnership also serves to raise public awareness of myopia and encourage parents to have their children's vision tested.

As a founding member of the industry-wide Global Myopia Awareness Coalition (GMAC), the Company - along with other leading industry players and eye health associations - promotes public awareness of childhood myopia. The coalition has conducted comprehensive research efforts with parents in the US, and based on key insights from the research, launched several impactful public awareness campaigns on myopia. Its latest campaign "Little Kid License" has the primary goal of raising awareness for childhood myopia and new treatment options available - beyond conventional glasses and contact lenses - that can help slow the progression of the disease and set children up for success.

Moving forward, EssilorLuxottica will continue to expand its partnerships globally to better understand pathways for myopia onset and progression, advance innovative solutions, and help educate and equip all healthcare professionals to better manage myopia so we can fight this critical visual health condition together.

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica SA published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 15:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ESSILORLUXOTTICA
11:37aPHILIPPE DONNET : Generali's appointments committee backs keeping Donnet as CEO -sources
RE
11:32aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Tackling myopia together through global partnerships
PU
09/23ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali's top investor ups voting stake ahead of AGM pick ..
RE
09/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vivendi, EssilorLuxottica, Compass, StageCoach, Allianz...
09/21ESSILORLUXOTTICA : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
09/21ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
09/20ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EssilorLuxxotica Buys Additional 3% Stake in GrandVision
MT
09/20ESSILORLUXOTTICA : acquires shares in GrandVision
PU
09/20ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EssilorLuxottica acquires shares in GrandVision
AQ
09/17Italian billionaires seek allies in battle over Generali CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESSILORLUXOTTICA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 19 874 M 23 277 M 23 277 M
Net income 2021 1 915 M 2 243 M 2 243 M
Net Debt 2021 7 875 M 9 224 M 9 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,9x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 76 536 M 89 821 M 89 639 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 144 888
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 173,72 €
Average target price 173,19 €
Spread / Average Target -0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Milleri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA36.20%89 821
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.03%386 722
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL49.78%161 798
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA26.12%62 447
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.24.10%56 068
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED18.39%50 528