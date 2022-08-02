EssilorLuxottica : Transcriptions PDF 0.18MB

EssilorLuxottica's second-quarter and first-half 2022 results Transcript of the Management Call Company Speakers: Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer Questions from: Susy Tibaldi, UBS Graham Renwick, Berenberg Cédric Lecasble, Stifel Luca Solca, Bernstein Julien Dormois, BNP Paribas Exane Domenico Ghilotti, Equita 1/12

Key Highlights 

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 

Good morning all and thank you for joining us. Before commenting on our first half results, let me spend some words to celebrate the memory of Leonardo Del Vecchio. It's already a month since he left us and we all miss his passion, his dedication and commitment to innovate our company and the whole industry. I am honored to have the responsibility to continue the journey he started and to grow EssilorLuxottica, inspired by his values, vision and strategy. Leonardo would have been particularly proud of the results we're presenting today, with the achievements of the second quarter and the first half of the year. In a deteriorated macro environment, our open and flexible business model as well as our diversified footprint continued to drive the growth of our sales and margins. We are the only player in the industry with a leading presence in all the geographies and all the business segments, which help us to mitigate the market headwinds and to capitalize on its positive trends. In addition, our fast and effective decision-making process greatly helps us to adapt quicker and better to the evolving customers' needs. This is the kind of results we target, as a network company focused on the evolution of the industry and the upgrade of the category, driven by a sustainable and inclusive business platform, for the benefit of the Company and all its stakeholders. At this stage, it's not easy to predict how the scenario is going to evolve in the second part of the year, but we remain confident about our positive performance for the full year. In the first half, EssilorLuxottica posted revenue of Euro 12 billion, growing 15% in comparable terms, 9% excluding the currency tailwinds. We leveraged the business recovery in Europe and Latin America, up double digits in the quarter, as well as the resiliency of our business in North America, still positive despite weaker markets and challenging comparison to last year. In the second quarter, the Company's comparable revenue grew in all the countries worldwide, excluding China and Russia. What we're especially proud of is our strong margin expansion. In the context of rising inflation - on energy, labor, transport and raw materials - we managed to deliver a 100-basis-point lift in the adjusted operating profit margin, up to 18.4%. Free cash flow delivery was also solid and continued to support our investments in the innovation of products and services. We look forward to meeting you in September at our Capital Market Day, in our brand-new digital and design hub, where you will have an immersive experience into the future of our Company and industry. And with that, I will leave the floor to Paul and Stefano. 

Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer 

Thank you, Francesco, and good morning everyone, I'm happy to be with you today.

Before I share with you a few highlights from H1, I would like to echo Francesco's words and address a special thought for our Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio. His unique vision and values will continue to guide us as we carry on his inspiring legacy with our teams. Looking at our results today, you see a strong and unified company, effective, impactful and on a clear trajectory. This was made possible thanks to a few factors. First, the unique commitment and talent of our 180,000 people worldwide. We have created a unified, efficient and focused organization, with highly skilled and experienced leaders across the company who are putting in place their integrated organizations while delivering on objectives. Together with Francesco, we thank our teams for the outstanding work done in H1 in a complex environment. Second, our unique innovation and solutions capability. Since the beginning of the year, we have been seeing our innovation truly at work. Ray-Ban and Oakley continued their healthy growth, notably with Ray-Ban Stories, Oakley Prizm, which we continue to roll out. On the lens side, Varilux, Crizal, Transition and Eyezen continued to perform extremely well, while we continue to expand Stellest. Third, our brand portfolio continued to deliver great results, benefiting from our omnichannel approach and the performance of our luxury eyewear brands, as well as Ray-Ban and Oakley. Stefano will tell you more about it. It was quite impressive to see our collections during the EssilorLuxottica Days held in our Tortona 35 new showroom in Milan throughout July. We had the pleasure to welcome hundreds of customers from all regions in the world. Fourth, the progressive integration of GrandVision. The past months have further highlighted their complementary skills and know-how, which truly enrich the organization. Fifth, I would like to highlight the power of our supply chain, from a manufacturing, logistics and lab standpoint. This unique, global network of plants, distribution centers and labs has once again proven its resilience and adaptability in a very complex environment and we continue to invest significantly to make this supply chain even stronger and support our growth. And last but not least, Mission and Sustainability, where we celebrated some important milestones in H1. First, the launch of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, which unites all of the Group's global advocacy and philanthropic actions to scale them up and accelerate them. The Foundation will play a key role in realizing the United Nations' resolution, "Vision for All". And second, the first anniversary of our Sustainability program "Eyes on the Planet". Since its launch, we have been implementing projects to advance on each strategic pillar: Carbon, Circularity, World Sight, Inclusion and Ethics. A key highlight in H1 was the completion of our first carbon footprint assessment globally, bringing a complete understanding of our direct and indirect CO2 impacts at each stage of the value chain. The collation of data not only improved our reporting capabilities, but also provided a clear overview of Scope 3 emissions. While progressing towards our 2025 carbon neutrality target for direct operations, we want to widen our efforts and prepare a more comprehensive and long-term roadmap covering Scope 1 to 3.

As you can see, we have solid fundamentals in place, which make us an effective and focused organization and supported our performance in H1. Looking ahead, we will keep this focus to deliver on H2 and prepare the ground for 2023 and the years to come. With that, I hand over to Stefano. Thank you very much. 

Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer 

Thank you, Paul and good morning everybody. Let's take now a closer look at our results and then, afterwards, let's dig into our profit and loss and our financial position for the first half of 2022. Our top line in the second quarter grew 36% on a reported basis, with GrandVision part of our results in 2022. While if we consider on a comparable basis, with GrandVision in both 2021 as well as 2022, our top line grew 14% at current FX and 7% at constant currency. This result, if you think about it, is quite remarkable, because it comes on top of an 8% growth that the Group reported in 2021, second quarter, versus the second quarter of pre-pandemic 2019. From a currency standpoint, as you can see, we are experiencing quite strong tailwinds in our results, with the US dollar that revaluated approximately 13% versus euro during the second quarter. As you can imagine if currency remains at those levels, we can expect those tailwinds to continue all the way until the end of 2022. Let's take a closer look into our two operating segments. We are pleased to report growth in both of them, I would say a strong one in both, with Professional Solutions that posted a top line up 5.5% at constant currency on top of the 5% growth that we recorded in the second quarter of 2021 versus 2019. All the four regions posted solid growth, with Latin America leading the way at double-digit pace, while EMEA posted mid-single digit and North America and Asia-Pacific that posted a low-single-digit growth during the second quarter. The Direct to Consumer segment posted top line up 8.5%, on top of 11% growth that we recorded in Q2 2021 versus 2019. That proves, once again, the strength of our omnichannel proposition with our e- commerce business that was flat on top of the 70% growth last year and our brick and mortar that grew approximately double digits with EMEA and Latin America driving those results with a double-digit pace. As usual let's start getting into our four different regions and let's begin with the biggest one North America. North America posted a comparable revenue in the second quarter of 2.4% on top of 16% growth last year versus 2019. Beginning with our Professional Solutions, both frames and lenses posted solid growth during the second quarter. I would say it was remarkable, particularly on the frame side of the business where in Q2 2021 we reported a growth of approximately 20% versus 2019. We believe that the market and the demand in the market is still there. From a channel-mix standpoint, our key accounts, our department stores were leading the growth during the second quarter. While the independent ECP channel experienced a deceleration during the second quarter. And we see that price-mix on the positive side, continues to be solid for both lenses as well as for frames. If we now look at our Direct to Consumer segment, we are now positive in the second quarter, despite a very tough comparison base- in Q2 last year we grew 22% versus 2019. Sunglass Hut comps were flat on top of 14% comps last year, and LensCrafters posted comps that were slightly negative on top of 11% comps sales that we recorded last year versus 2019.