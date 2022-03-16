EssilorLuxottica : Transcriptions PDF 0.19MB 03/16/2022 | 09:38am EDT Send by mail :

EssilorLuxottica's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results Transcript of the Management Call Company Speakers: Francesco Milleri, Chief Executive Officer Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer Giorgio Iannella, Head of Investor Relations Questions from: Elena Mariani, Morgan Stanley Susy Tibaldi, UBS Graham Renwick, Berenberg Veronika Dubajova, Goldman Sachs Julien Dormois, BNP Paribas Exane Cédric Lecasble, Stifel Domenico Ghilotti, Equita James Grzinic, Jefferies 1/14 Introduction Giorgio Iannella, Head of Investor Relations Good morning, everybody. I'd like to share with you the company's statement that we published yesterday on social media. We have been deeply saddened by the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine and we stand in solidarity alongside all those impacted. At this difficult time the safety of our people remains our priority and we are providing all the support possible to our affected teams in the region. Due to uncertainties and significant disruptions, we are temporarily restricting our operations in Russia. In line with our Mission, we are committed to continuing providing essential medical vision care services. We will monitor the situation and adapt our response accordingly. With that, I will leave the floor to our CEO, Francesco Milleri. Key Highlights Francesco Milleri, Chief Executive Officer Good morning all and thank you for joining us. Today, we are proud to share with you EssilorLuxottica's results for 2021, an extraordinary year in which we achieved a lot. We succeeded not only from a financial perspective, but we also completed some of the most strategic projects of the last few years, that will shape the future of the company and all the industry for the years to come. Despite a still challenging environment, EssilorLuxottica embarked on a remarkable recovery journey in 2021, growing sales and profits compared to pre-pandemic levels. The company met the guidance on sales and beat its twice-upgraded targets on the operating margin. North America was the key driver, thanks to our excellent execution in both Professional Solutions and the Direct to Consumer segments. On top of that, all the other regions accelerated in the fourth quarter, closing the year on a positive note. Our ability to translate the business growth into operating margin expansion drove up our profits and generated an all-time record amount of cash flow. Stefano will further elaborate on all these trends later. If we look behind the pure financial results, 2021 was also an outstanding year in terms of transformation. With the interim period now behind us, we kicked off the next stage of the integration. Company structures were merged and leaders for each of the business segments worldwide were appointed. This has given way to an experienced and talented top management team, able to fulfill and execute our vision. We have finally completed the acquisition of GrandVision which, after the successful Mandatory Tender Offer and the consequent delisting, is now fully consolidated in EssilorLuxottica's accounts. We are now a Euro 21.5 billion company, with an adjusted operating margin of 16.1% and net profit of Euro 2.3 billion. A dream has come true. 2/14 On the product side, we brought to the market yet another groundbreaking innovation, Ray-Ban Stories, the next generation of smart glasses, in partnership with Meta, and rolled out to new markets Stellest, our lens innovation that slows the progression of myopia. The Group is at the start of a new era. We are now richer in resources, faster in taking decisions, and ready to lead the evolution of the industry for higher standards of vision for people worldwide. You have heard us talk about the concept of a "network company". While we continue to compete in our market, we also keep building a network connecting to many other players, to share with all the best we have and accomplish our Mission of promoting good vision everywhere. At the same time, we deliver strong results to our shareholders and stakeholders. With that in mind, I would like to underline the great progress we have made reaching our Mission, as well as our commitment to Sustainability, thanks to the "Eyes on the Planet" program. The improved ESG rankings of the Group reflect all the hard work done so far and Paul will tell you more about our initiatives as a key pillar of our identity. Last, we are updating our long-term guidance for the next five years. Until 2026, we are targeting to achieve mid-single-digit annual revenue growth and an adjusted operating margin in the range of 19- 20% at the end of the period. And with that, I will leave the floor to Stefano and Paul. Financial Review Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer Thank you, Francesco, and good morning everybody. As you remarked, 2021 has been an outstanding year for EssilorLuxottica and the results on this page very much confirm that. On the upper part of the slide, you have a summary of our 2021 results, including the impact of GrandVision, while at the bottom of the page, you have the results reported excluding the impact of GrandVision. On a full year basis, our top line grew on a high-single digit territory at constant currency, with a strong acceleration in the fourth quarter, where our top line accelerated at a double- digit pace, 11% on a pro forma basis, including GrandVision, 11.8% excluding the impact of GrandVision. Actually, Q4 has been the best quarter for the Group, with and without the impact of GrandVision. Let's comment on our operating profit, where you can see that we accounted for a marginal dilution of approximately 90 basis points by including GrandVision into the EssilorLuxottica result. And therefore on a pro forma basis you're looking at an adjusted operating profit at 16.1% for the full year 2021. Now, let's look at our results for 2021, comparing those results with the target provided at the beginning of the year, in March, and upgraded twice throughout the year. On a full year basis, we guided for a top line growth at mid-to-high-single digit and we actually delivered 8% growth rate for the full year 2021. From a profitability standpoint, we actually guided for an adjusted operating profit versus 2019 as a percentage of revenue that would improve up to 100 basis points. We actually delivered 130 basis points of margin improvement compared to 2019. Therefore, our two KPIs were either fully met or exceeded our targets with respect to 2021. 3/14 Now let's leave behind 2021, and let's look at the future, a bright future for EssilorLuxottica, and share with you a revised long-term outlook for the Group. An outlook that is a story of top line growth, as well as margin expansion. You can see here that our top line growth expectation for the period 2022 to 2026 is to grow our sales in the mid-single-digit territory. From a profitability standpoint, we have an expectation of an adjusted operating profit to land at between 19-20% by the year 2026. And just to qualify a little bit more our outlook for the period, I want to share with you that the figures provided today are at constant currency. They will include bolt-on acquisition as part of our top line growth and from a profitability standpoint, our operating profit is fully loaded with synergies, as well as investment activities that the Group will undertake during the next five years. But now let's start looking a little more closely at our two different segments before we start our journey across the four regions. On page 8 of the presentation, you have the fourth quarter results for Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. And you can clearly see that the Professional Solutions segment reported a top line growth of approximately 7% at constant currency, with EMEA, North America and Asia-Pacific around mid-single- digit territory, while Latin America posted a double-digit growth during Q4. From a channel mix standpoint our growth was very much driven by key accounts, online partners and by a tighter relationship with our ECPs around the world, thanks to specific programs like EL 360 that we are now deploying in different parts of the world. On the Direct to Consumer side, very pleased to see our Brick & Mortar division on a double-digit pace, while our e-commerce grew in excess of 60% during the course of the fourth quarter, with all the four regions at double-digit pace. Now let's start our journey across the different regions, beginning as usual, on page 11, from the biggest one, North America. In North America, we posted another outstanding quarter of top line growth. 14% was our growth, very much in line with what we've seen during the course of the third quarter. With both Professional Solutions at mid-single digit and our Direct to Consumer at the double-digit pace. If we look closely at our Professional Solutions' performance during the course of the fourth quarter, we are very pleased to report that the Ray-Ban and the Oakley brand delivered double-digit growth, while our branded lens portfolio grew on a mid-single-digit territory with Transition, Varilux and Eyezen that all delivered positive growth during Q4. If we now move to the Direct to Consumer segment, our Brick & Mortar part was up double digits. LensCrafters and Target Optical were at high-single digit, very much supported by a strong lens mix. We are pleased to report that Sunglass Hut posted a third consecutive quarter at double-digit comps, finally supported by international locations, as the US border reopened to international tourists. Let's touch on e-commerce.E-commerce was up 75% versus 2019, after a strong holiday season with Oakley, Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, EyeBuyDirect, that all doubled the size of the business during the course of the fourth quarter. Now let's move to Europe and we're very, very happy with the 8% top line growth on the fourth quarter. Again, another performance in continuation with the delivery that we saw in Q3. On the Professional Solutions side of Europe, Italy, Scandinavia, Turkey, Eastern Europe were all up double digits. The United Kingdom was up in the mid-single-digit territory, while France was slightly negative, very much due to a deceleration that we experienced in our frame business, while our lens business was actually up in the high-single territory for Q4. 4/14 From a channel mix standpoint, our growth was strongly driven by key accounts, buying groups, ECP, while our travel retail business was in the negative territory, due to the restrictions that we still experienced due to COVID-19. Moving to our retail Brick & Mortar now. We're pleased to see the top line accelerating close to the double-digit pace, after the first nine months of the year, where we were flat on a pro forma basis. Salmoiraghi & Viganò our optical retail chain in Italy, performed on a double-digit pace with October, November and December, all of them in the double-digit territory. The UK business of GrandVision posted a top line growth up 20% in Q4. And finally, Sunglass Hut delivered comps in the positive territory for the last quarter of the year. But now it's time to move east. Let's touch on Asia-Pacific where we're very pleased to see our top line in the positive territory on constant currency, after two consecutive quarters of sales decline. Our growth in the region was very much driven by the Professional Solutions segment, while our Direct to Consumer segment was slightly negative. In Professional Solutions, our two key countries, India and China, delivered both double digit growth. In particular, in China, we sold approximately 350,000 pairs of Stellest lenses and Stellest lenses today represent approximately 50% of the revenue growth in our lens business. In the fourth quarter, we have also seen a strong delivery of our frame business, also thanks to a strong double-digit pace of our Bolon brand in China. If we now move to Direct to Consumer, I want to begin with the Australian retail business. You'll remember that Australia suffered a strong lockdown and restrictions during Q3 and the earlier part of the fourth quarter. And as we exited in the fourth quarter from the restrictions, we actually experienced an acceleration and restart and had a strong pace in our business. OPSM, our leading retail chain in Australia, delivered double-digit comps in Q4, very much reassuring that the demand in the market is still there. While conversely, if we look at China, we're still in the negative territory, due to localized lockdowns that impacted Mainland China, as well as Hong Kong. And now let's complete our journey around the different geographies with the last one in line, Latin America. We see and observe in Latin America, a very different pace between the first half of the year, where our top line was up 1.6% versus 2019, still on a pro forma basis, and the second half of the year, where we delivered a plus 18% top line growth, with the fourth quarter in further acceleration at plus 25%. With both segments, Direct to Consumer and Professional Solutions on a double-digit pace. On the Professional Solutions side in Brazil, the biggest country, we've posted a strong growth in the prescription business, both lenses and frames. With our ECPs, which accounts for about 50% of our business, that very much led the growth in the country. In Brazil we also experienced a successful pilot of the EL 360 program, where we had, at the end of 2021, about 1,000 doors enrolled into the program and there will be more in 2022 as we are going to go on a larger scale in Brazil with this initiative. With respect to the other geographies, Mexico was up in the high-single digits, thanks to independent channels, as well as department stores. Argentina was up triple digits, thanks to a strong price mix, but also supported by volume. If we move now to the Direct to Consumer segment, our GMO was up double digits, thanks to a strong lens mix and volume growth. And last, but not least, our Sunglass Hut business in the region posted double-digit comps in Andes, as well as in Mexico, and a high-single digit growth rate in the Brazilian Sunglass Hut business. Now, let me close our chapter on the financials and let me close with cash. In 2021, the Group delivered Euro 2.8 billion of free cash flow generation, approximately Euro 1 billion more than the free cash flow that we generated in 2019 and in 2020. And that is despite a currency headwind that we experienced in 2021. 