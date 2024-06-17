ESSILORLUXOTTICA : UBS raises its recommendation

June 17, 2024 at 04:15 am EDT Share

UBS raises its recommendation on EssilorLuxottica from 'neutral' to 'buy', with a price target raised from €181 to €232, a new target that implies 15% upside potential for the Franco-Italian optical giant's stock.



"The acceleration in sales growth, the easing of pressure on margins and EssilorLuxottica's defensive nature make us more positive for the second half of 2024 and beyond", explains the broker in the summary of its note.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.