EssilorLuxottica announces the acquisition of Optegra, a "fast-growing and highly integrated ophthalmology platform," from MidEuropa, following approval by the relevant competition authorities.
With the Optegra, Lexum, and Iris brands, Optegra operates an extensive network of more than 70 eye hospitals and diagnostic centers in five key European markets: the UK, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and the Netherlands.
Highly complementary to EssilorLuxottica's med-tech portfolio, this acquisition marks an important step in its strategy to improve vision care solutions and facilitate access to a more personalized and seamless patient journey.
EssilorLuxottica acquires Optegra
Published on 10/02/2025 at 02:36 am EDT
EssilorLuxottica announces the acquisition of Optegra, a "fast-growing and highly integrated ophthalmology platform," from MidEuropa, following approval by the relevant competition authorities.