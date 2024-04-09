EssilorLuxottica: acquisition of Washin Optical finalized
This agreement demonstrates EssilorLuxottica's commitment to strengthening its position in a country where it already directly manages around 70 stores under the Ray-Ban, Oakley and Oliver Peoples banners, as well as in certain department stores, and serves thousands of independent eyecare professionals.
The acquisition of Washin provides EssilorLuxottica with a base from which to expand its presence in optical distribution, and paves the way for future investments in Japan, giving it a better grasp of market dynamics and future developments.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction