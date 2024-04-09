EssilorLuxottica: acquisition of Washin Optical finalized

EssilorLuxottica announces that its subsidiary Luxottica Japan has finalized the acquisition of Washin Optical Co Ltd, an optical retailer with around 70 stores in Japan, mainly in the central Kanto region.



This agreement demonstrates EssilorLuxottica's commitment to strengthening its position in a country where it already directly manages around 70 stores under the Ray-Ban, Oakley and Oliver Peoples banners, as well as in certain department stores, and serves thousands of independent eyecare professionals.



The acquisition of Washin provides EssilorLuxottica with a base from which to expand its presence in optical distribution, and paves the way for future investments in Japan, giving it a better grasp of market dynamics and future developments.



