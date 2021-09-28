EssilorLuxottica : breakthrough innovations showcased and awarded at Silmo 2021

"We are proud to showcase the innovation capabilities that EssilorLuxottica can bring to the industry, with groundbreaking products such as Ray-Ban Stories, along with cutting-edge vision correction solutions and equipment that help ECPs power their practices. We are honoured to receive the 'Silmo d'Or' for the Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses that address the need for extra darkness and polarization for wearers who are frequently exposed to bright light and reflective glare. All these innovations are a testament to our constant effort to push the boundaries of what's possible to help people see more, be more and live life to its fullest. We would like to thank all our teams that have contributed to making this first Silmo participation under the EssilorLuxottica banner a success," commented Chrystel Barranger, President Europe at Essilor and President Transitions Optical, and Massimiliano Mutinelli, President Wholesale EMEA and APAC at Luxottica.

The Company also took the opportunity of this flagship trade event to present other major innovations, including Ray-Ban Stories, the next generation of smart glasses and the first product resulting from EssilorLuxottica's highly anticipated collaboration with Facebook, confirming its plan to expand availability to new countries, including France, by Q1 2022.

Charenton-le-Pont,France (September 28, 2021) - EssilorLuxottica was recognized with a "Silmo d'Or" award for its latest breakthrough innovation, Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses, at the 2021 edition of the leading international optics tradeshow, Silmo (24-27 September 2021). The photochromic lenses combine the features of the XTRActive range, which include sharper vision, a larger view and vivid colors.

"Silmo d'Or" award in the "Vision" category for Transitions XTRActive Polarized

Different types of light create challenges to our vision. In demanding light situations, such as very bright light or reflective glare, vision can be compromised as unprotected exposure may lead to eye fatigue, and may contribute to symptoms such as dry or itchy eyes, headache, and eye strain. In addition to this, we live in an increasingly digitalized world in which our eyes are now more than ever over-exposed to blue-violet light from artificial light and electronic devices such as cell phones, tablets, and laptop computers. Seeking to help protect our eyes in all light situations, at all times, is key to maintaining eye health in the long term.

Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses, the only and best ever polarized and photochromic lenses1, are uniquely designed for eyeglass wearers who are frequently exposed to bright light and reflective glare. Specifically designed for very bright light and reflective glare exposure, Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses become extra dark and achieve a polarization efficiency of up to 90 percent outdoors2, which is similar to polarized sunglasses. They also block 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Indoors, under lower light intensity, Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses remain clear with a hint of protective tint. Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses are not polarized indoors. As a result, wearers can use their digital devices without having to worry about a polarized lens blocking their view of the screen, and still receive the benefit of Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses helping to protect from harsh indoors lights, filtering up to 34% of harmful blue light3 indoors

The worldwide distribution of Transitions XTRActive Polarized will be accelerated in the coming months.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters and since 1st July (via a majority interest) - GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

Footnotes

1 Compared to clear to dark photochromic lenses.

2 Based on tests across materials on grey lenses @ 23°C, using ISO 12312-1 standard.

3 Based on tests across materials on grey lenses @ 23°C. "Harmful blue light" is calculated between 380nm and 460nm. Transitions and XTRActive are registered trademarks, and XTRActive Polarized are trademarks of Transitions Optical, Inc. used under license by Transitions Optical Limited. Ray-Ban is a registered trademarks of Luxottica Group S.p.A. Essilor, Stellest, Vision-S are trademarks of Essilor International

