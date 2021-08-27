Log in
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
EssilorLuxottica : champions 24h Vision at the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race

08/27/2021 | 11:12am EDT
It's that time of the year again when the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans - rated by National Geographic as one of the most important sport events in the world - shines as the main motorsport spectacle.

EssilorLuxottica - through its Essilor lens brand - attended the recent 89th running of the event, on 21 and 22 August at the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe, which has played host to many heart-stopping moments since 1923. This year, the race brought together the elite of motor racing, over 180 drivers from close to 30 different countries, and a crowd of around 50,000 spectators - an extraordinary feat especially in the context of the ongoing restrictions linked to the current global pandemic.

Pierre Fillon, President of Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) and of the 24H of Le Mans, personally welcomed Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO EssilorLuxottica, as well as other team members who were present for the joint reveal of the '24 hours vision' campaign, a cornerstone of the three-year partnership signed last June.

With up to 90%* of the information needed to make good decisions on the road being related to our eyesight, optimal vision at every moment is key to enjoy the road safely in all conditions, whatever the means of transportation. Safe mobility therefore calls for the best corrective and protective lenses, 24/7. The aim is to improve drivers' precision and field of vision, aid their adjustment to different brightness levels and weather conditions, reduce fatigue and better adapt to night driving - all factors that significantly influence drivers' reaction times.

As official partner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Mission H24 (electric-hydrogen prototype car), the Essilor lens brand offers its expertise to correct, protect and enhance the vision of both regular road and racing drivers. The partnership is a pillar of EssilorLuxottica's wider Action for Good vision on the Road plan that was recently announced, and serves as a powerful tool for eye care professionals (ECPs) to engage patients in the vision journey.

Discover the Essilor '24h vision' video here to find out more.


The event also provided an opportunity for EssilorLuxottica to showcase its highly innovative refraction station, the recently launched Vision-S 700, used by ECPs to engage patients on quality vision exams as well as promote a positive mindset on road safety. Participants, including Pierre Fillon and Stéphane Richelmi (official driver of Mission H24) had the opportunity to experience real-life vision on the road demo sessions conducted on-site to raise awareness of good vision correction and glare protection solutions on the road.

Stéphane Richelmi performed the honor lap with the Mission H24 prototype just before the start of the race, strongly symbolizing the future of the 24h of Le Mans and the sustainable mobility of tomorrow.

Watch the video below for key highlights of the event, which provided a unique opportunity to display the Company's leadership in solutions and innovation for vision performance 24 hours a day, in all conditions, and for all road users.

*Source : 2012 - Educational Impact & Designs for Thinkings - « Why Visual Tools for Literacy Now. Research and Results »

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica SA published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 15:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
