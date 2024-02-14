EssilorLuxottica: confirms sales growth target
In the 4th quarter of the year, the Group posted sales of €6,250 million, up 7.1% year-on-year at constant exchange rates (+2.4% in current terms).
Adjusted operating income reached 4,178 million euros for the year, or 16.5% of sales, compared with 16.8% in 2022, representing a margin dilution of 30 basis points.
The Group's adjusted net income reached 2,946 million euros for the year, or 11.6% of sales, compared with 11.7% in 2022.
' The Group confirms its objective of annual sales growth of around 5% between 2022 and 2026 at constant exchange rates (based on pro forma 2021 sales), and expects to achieve adjusted operating income of around 19-20% of sales by the end of this period ' says the Group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction