EssilorLuxottica: confirms sales growth target

February 14, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST Share

For the third year running, EssilorLuxottica has achieved sales growth at constant exchange rates of over 7% to €25,395 million in 2023.



In the 4th quarter of the year, the Group posted sales of €6,250 million, up 7.1% year-on-year at constant exchange rates (+2.4% in current terms).



Adjusted operating income reached 4,178 million euros for the year, or 16.5% of sales, compared with 16.8% in 2022, representing a margin dilution of 30 basis points.



The Group's adjusted net income reached 2,946 million euros for the year, or 11.6% of sales, compared with 11.7% in 2022.



' The Group confirms its objective of annual sales growth of around 5% between 2022 and 2026 at constant exchange rates (based on pro forma 2021 sales), and expects to achieve adjusted operating income of around 19-20% of sales by the end of this period ' says the Group.



