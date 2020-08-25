Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EssilorLuxottica : may appeal court verdict over GrandVision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 01:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Lens producer Essilor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Charenton-le-Pont

Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica said on Tuesday that it may appeal against an earlier court verdict regarding its planned takeover target GrandVision, after it lost a Dutch court case which could jeopardise the deal.

On Monday, the Rotterdam district court said EssilorLuxottica had failed to prove its claim that Dutch company GrandVision had breached a takeover agreement by not asking permission for actions it took as lockdowns to combat COVID-19 extended throughout Europe.

"EssilorLuxottica is studying the judgment and assessing its options, including the possibility of filing an appeal against the judgment," EssilorLuxottica said in a statement.

"The company remains concerned about GrandVision's behavior in continuing to deny access to important information related to their handling of the COVID-19 outbreak," added EssilorLuxottica.

EssilorLuxottica, whose brands include Ray-Ban and Oakley, had told the court hearing that GrandVision's decisions to suspend payments to store owners and suppliers and to apply for state aid could give grounds for ending its proposed 7.2 billion euro ($8.50 billion) takeover of the company.

However, the court said EssilorLuxottica had failed to prove this claim, while GrandVision said it had always informed EssilorLuxottica about its actions.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 2.61% 111.85 Real-time Quote.-17.64%
GRANDVISION N.V. 0.22% 23.1 Delayed Quote.-15.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ESSILORLUXOTTICA
01:40aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Might Appeal Against Judgment Favoring GrandVision
DJ
01:35aESSILORLUXOTTICA : may appeal court verdict over GrandVision
RE
01:00aESSILORLUXOTTICA : Update on legal proceedings to obtain information from HAL an..
GL
08/24GRANDVISION N : Says Court Dismisses EssilorLuxottica Claims
DJ
08/24ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EssiLux loses Dutch court case against takeover target GrandV..
RE
08/24ESSILORLUXOTTICA : EssiLux loses Dutch court case against takeover target GrandV..
RE
08/17ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Essilor and Luxottica launch EssilorLuxottica 360, their firs..
PU
08/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: EssilorLuxottica, Occidental Petroleum, Tencent
08/11LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Italy's Del Vecchio eyes up to 14% stake in Mediobanca - ..
RE
08/10GRANDVISION N : EssiLux case puts $8.5 billion GrandVision takeover in doubt
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 687 M 17 342 M 17 342 M
Net income 2020 900 M 1 063 M 1 063 M
Net Debt 2020 3 209 M 3 789 M 3 789 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 48 683 M 57 443 M 57 483 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,53x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 124,40 €
Last Close Price 111,85 €
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul du Saillant Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-17.64%57 443
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.01%228 554
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL5.91%86 130
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.62.43%48 014
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-22.88%36 352
VF CORPORATION-38.13%24 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group