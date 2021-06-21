Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EssilorLuxottica : EssiLux weighs ending $8.6 billion Grandvision takeover after court rules

06/21/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sunglasses from Ray Ban are on display at a optician shop in Hanau near Frankfurt

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica on Monday said it was considering canceling its proposed 7.2 billion-euro ($8.6 billion) takeover of Dutch eyewear store operator Grandvision, after a Dutch court said EssilorLuxottica was no longer obliged to go through with the deal.

An arbitration court in the Netherlands on Monday ruled that Grandvision had breached obligations of the takeover agreement, which meant that EssiLux was no longer bound to the pact.

EssilorLuxottica, French-Italian maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, in a statement said it welcomed the decision.

"EssilorLuxottica is reviewing its options in relation to the transaction and in due course will communicate its determination on the way forward."

The ruling followed two earlier losses for EssiLux in a Dutch court case in which it had said that decisions made by Grandvision during the COVID-19 pandemic could give grounds for ending its proposed takeover.

It said its takeover target had breached agreements by suspending payments to store owners and suppliers and by applying for state aid, without seeking EssiLux's approval.

Grandvision at the time accused its buyer of simply looking for a way out of the deal, and on Monday said it was disappointed by the arbitration court's ruling.

If the deal does not go ahead it would bring an end to Essilux's ambition to control the Dutch eyewear group's more than 7,000 outlets worldwide.

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 0.62% 150.4 Real-time Quote.17.19%
GRANDVISION N.V. 0.18% 27.3 Real-time Quote.6.86%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 523 M 20 877 M 20 877 M
Net income 2021 1 495 M 1 781 M 1 781 M
Net Debt 2021 2 430 M 2 896 M 2 896 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 65 854 M 78 453 M 78 456 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 109 910
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 145,95 €
Last Close Price 149,48 €
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Milleri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA17.19%77 594
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE33.31%406 880
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL37.90%150 429
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA40.42%69 646
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED43.21%61 288
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.13%45 238