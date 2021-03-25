Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EssilorLuxottica : EssilorLuxottica Signs Agreement to Acquire Walman in the U.S.

03/25/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EssilorLuxottica Signs Agreement to Acquire Walman in the U.S.

The transaction will create growth opportunities for Walman, a longtime partner of EssilorLuxottica

Charenton-le-Pont, France, and Minneapolis, Minnesota (March 25, 2021 – 6:00 pm) – EssilorLuxottica has entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. based lab network Walman. Walman, which has been a leading partner to vision care practices around the country for more than 100 years, will draw on EssilorLuxottica’s focus on product and service innovation to create growth opportunities for the company.

The U.S. is the largest optical market in the world but there are still significant opportunities. Both the progressive lens and anti-reflective categories as well as developing solutions like Myopia management require resources to grow in this competitive industry. EssilorLuxottica’s investment in Walman will allow customers to leverage these existing and future opportunities to grow the market.

Walman is a company we’ve admired as a longtime partner - they share EssilorLuxottica’s customer-first sensibility and our relentless pursuit of higher service standards. They also share our history of employee shareholding, which makes them an ideal cultural fit for our family. Walman has cultivated broad recognition and relationship equity and we will invest in the areas that make them such a great partner to the industry,” commented Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively CEO and Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

Walman has a network of 35 facilities across the U.S., including prescription lens-finishing labs and hubs for optical instruments and other vision care products. As part of EssilorLuxottica, Walman will continue to serve the market under the Walman brand, delivering the same customer intimacy, service and solutions their customers have come to expect.

EssilorLuxottica’s investment in Walman is an important next step for our customers and employees”, said Marty Bassett, President & CEO of Walman. “It was time for Walman to find an investment partner to support its future success. We chose EssilorLuxottica because of our shared values and their proven history of working with independent businesses to accelerate growth while supporting the entrepreneurial spirit and company culture that made each business successful in the first place.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. 

About EssilorLuxottica
EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. For more information, please visit www.essilorluxottica.com.

About Walman
Since 1915, Walman has been focused on the success of Eye Care Professionals for the betterment of patient care. It is its pledge to deliver the speed, accuracy and service ECPs need and deserve to ensure their patients know they are the only choice for their eyecare. Walman generated approximately US$ 500 million in revenues in 2020.

Contacts:

EssilorLuxottica Investor Relations
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 42 16
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4870
E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com		EssilorLuxottica Corporate Communications
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 45 02
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4470
E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

Attachment


All news about ESSILORLUXOTTICA
01:00pESSILORLUXOTTICA  : EssilorLuxottica Signs Agreement to Acquire Walman in the U...
GL
03/24ESSILORLUXOTTICA  : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03/24ESSILORLUXOTTICA  : Update on the proposed acquisition of GrandVision
PU
03/23ESSILORLUXOTTICA  : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/23ESSILORLUXOTTICA  : Update on the proposed acquisition of GrandVision
GL
03/23ESSILORLUXOTTICA  : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/23ESSILORLUXOTTICA  : Proposed Acquisition of GrandVision Lands European Commissio..
MT
03/23ESSILORLUXOTTICA  : gains EU okay for $8.5 billion Dutch buy
RE
03/22ESSILORLUXOTTICA  : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
03/17Italy's Generali studying 2 billion euro acquisition in Russia - source
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 518 M 17 084 M 17 084 M
Net income 2020 144 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2020 3 537 M 4 162 M 4 162 M
P/E ratio 2020 409x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 58 387 M 69 089 M 68 709 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 141,30 €
Last Close Price 133,60 €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Milleri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA4.74%72 700
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE8.32%335 650
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL6.68%120 203
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA13.14%54 929
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-11.70%40 968
V.F. CORPORATION-10.24%31 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ