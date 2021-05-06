EssilorLuxottica : Press releases PDF 0.27 MB

First quarter revenue shows solid return to growth at +14.3%1 versus 2020 Revenue above 2019 level 1 despite COVID-19 pandemic, up 2% at constant exchange rates 1

E-commerce up 61% versus 2019 at constant exchange rates 1

Strong balance sheet and free cash flow 5 generation Charenton-le-Pont, France (May 6, 2021 - 7:00am) - EssilorLuxottica today announced that consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2021 totalled Euro 4,060 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.3% compared to the first quarter of 2020 (+14.3% at constant exchange rates1). Consolidated revenue grew by 1.9% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the first quarter of 2019. "EssilorLuxottica had a strong start to the year. While the pandemic continued to put up a fight, we fought harder, delivering significant revenue growth that surpassed pre-pandemic levels and met the structural need for good vision. Our passionate employees were not deterred by the adversity - they remained agile and focused on improving the unique journey taken by our customers and consumers. In the first quarter, we successfully capitalized on the rebound in the US and China, while leveraging our brands, product innovation, distribution and digitalization everywhere in the world. Our integration gained further momentum and we made good progress in several areas, while continuing to make new bolt-on acquisitions. Our sustainability, social impact and inclusive business agendas remained at the heart of our mission and business model. The position we're in today gives us greater confidence in our ability to outperform the industry." said Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively CEO and Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica. 1/10

Operational and financial highlights Revenue grew at constant exchange rates 1 , both compared to the first quarter of 2020 (+14.3%) and of 2019 (+1.9%). Momentum accelerated towards the end of the quarter.

First quarter revenue also improved sequentially compared to the growth of 1.7% at constant exchange rates 1 achieved in the fourth quarter of 2020.

achieved in the fourth quarter of 2020. By activities, the optical business, which accounts for around 75% of revenue, continued to drive the performance with sound prescription sales and optical retail. Sun demand bounced back in North America, with Sunglass Hut posting double digit comparable store sales 3 in March compared to 2019.

in March compared to 2019. E-commerce was up 61% versus 2019 (and +47% versus 2020) at constant exchange rates 1 , with the proprietary mono-brand platforms as a whole doubling in revenue.

was up 61% versus 2019 (and +47% versus 2020) at constant exchange rates , with the proprietary mono-brand platforms as a whole doubling in revenue. In Lenses & Optical Instruments, the solid ramp-up of all new launches highlighted the success of EssilorLuxottica's market activation initiatives: Stellest lenses in the myopia control category, Varilux Comfort Max progressive lenses, Ray-Ban Authentic offer in sun and clear prescription; the roll-out of Transitions Signature GEN 8 photochromic lenses, of AVA lenses and of the associated Vision-R 800 measuring instrument also continued successfully.

By geography, North America showed strong signs of demand recovery, visible across all of the Company's channels. Greater China, now EssilorLuxottica's second biggest market in revenue, and Australia materially contributed to growth. Europe and most developing markets 7 lagged behind, due to new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

lagged behind, due to new restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company actively pursued its innovation, digitalization and integration strategies.

EssilorLuxottica signed several bolt-on acquisitions during the quarter. On February 3, 2021, it announced that it had entered into an agreement with CooperCompanies to create a 50/50 joint venture for the acquisition of SightGlass Vision, a US based life sciences company focused on developing innovative spectacle lenses to reduce the progression of myopia in children. And on March 25, 2021, it announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire US based lab network Walman, which has 35 facilities across the US, including prescription lens-finishing labs and hubs for optical instruments and other vision care products.

EssilorLuxottica ended the quarter with Euro 9.3 billion in cash and short-term investments and a net debt 6 of Euro 2.6 billion (including leases liabilities).

First quarter 2021 revenue by operating segments Compared to 2020 € millions Change at Change at 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 constant Currency current exchange effect exchange rates1 rates Lenses & Optical Instruments 1,631 1,589 +9.5% -6.8% +2.6% Sunglasses & Readers 166 134 +29.6% -6.1% +23.5% Equipment 45 38 +25.5% -7.6% +17.9% Essilor revenue 1,842 1,762 +11.4% -6.8% +4.6% Wholesale 776 695 +18.8% -7.1% +11.7% Retail 1,441 1,327 +15.9% -7.4% +8.6% Luxottica revenue 2,218 2,023 +16.9% -7.3% +9.6% Total revenue 4,060 3,784 +14.3% -7.1% +7.3% Compared to 2019 € millions Change at Change at 1Q 2021 1Q 2019* constant Currency current exchange effect exchange rates1 rates Lenses & Optical Instruments 1,631 1,674 +3.1% -5.7% -2.6% Sunglasses & Readers 166 167 +3.4% -3.7% -0.3% Equipment 45 44 +7.5% -4.8% +2.7% Essilor revenue 1,842 1,885 +3.2% -5.5% -2.3% Wholesale 776 867 -4.7% -5.8% -10.5% Retail 1,441 1,458 +4.0% -5.2% -1.1% Luxottica revenue 2,218 2,325 +0.8% -5.4% -4.6% Total revenue 4,060 4,210 +1.9% -5.4% -3.6% The breakdown of 2019 revenue has been restated following the integration of Costa into Luxottica's brand portfolio. Lenses & Optical Instruments Lenses & Optical Instruments revenue was down by 2.6% compared to the first quarter of 2019 (up 3.1% at constant exchange rates1). Structural needs for better vision benefitted from enhanced screen usage and working habits triggered by the pandemic. The segmented distribution strategy continued to bear fruit, with partnership programs (Essilor Experts, EssilorLuxottica 360), alliance members and e- commerce all outperforming materially. Several new products drove the business, in particular the Stellest lens in the myopia control category in China, Transitions Signature GEN 8 photochromic lenses, Varilux Comfort Max progressive lenses and Eyezen Start lenses in anti-fatigue. Optical instruments had a strong quarter. 3/10

Sunglasses & Readers Sunglasses & Readers revenue was down 0.3% compared to the first quarter of 2019 (+3.4% at constant exchange rates1). Xiamen Yarui Optical posted very strong growth at Bolon and Molsion, driven by the optical business and by retail, with both new store openings and solid e-commerce activity thanks to new brand ambassadors. FGX benefitted from good momentum in its Readers optical activity, e- commerce growth and favorable shipment timing. MJS revenue declined compared to 2019 mainly due to the downsizing of its franchisee network, while comparable store sales3 continued to improve in its direct stores. Equipment Equipment revenue was up by 2.7% compared to the first quarter of 2019 (+7.5% at constant exchange rates1). This was mainly due to the delivery of the strong backlog accumulated at the end of 2020, mostly reflecting pent-up demand from the pandemic. Sales of new machines drove the performance, with generators outperforming coaters. Consumables remained steady. Activity was very strong in Latin America and Asia, solid in North America and down in Europe. Wholesale The Wholesale division posted revenue down 10.5% compared with the first quarter of 2019 (-4.7% at constant exchange rates1). The sun category remained soft whilst optical consolidated the growth trajectory started in the third quarter of 2020. In terms of geographies, North America remained the main driver and experienced a sequential acceleration compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, up high single digit in the period at constant exchange rates1 compared with the first quarter of 2019. Conversely, Europe decelerated, with new restrictions affecting the performance of the sun category in particular. Among developing countries7, Brazil weakened toward the end of the period suffering from renewed impacts of COVID-19. As for eyewear brands, Oakley stood out again as one of the best performers. Retail The Retail business was down 1.1% in revenue compared to the first quarter of 2019, but up 4.0% at constant exchange rates1. While new restrictions caused additional store closures in specific areas and periods compared with the end of 2020 (in particular in Brazil and Europe in March), the Company kept opened slightly more than 90% of its total 6,736 owned locations worldwide throughout the entire quarter. Adjusted comparable store sales4 were flat compared to the first quarter of 2019, after a marked recovery in March mostly driven by North America. Direct e-commerce continued to grow fast at constant exchange rates1 up 124% versus the first quarter of 2019 and 100% versus the same period of 2020. Among regions, in North America the division was up high single digit compared with the first quarter of 2019 at constant exchange rates1, boosted by buoyant consumer demand not only in optical but also in the revamped sun business. Asia was slightly positive thanks to the Australian optical and sun categories more than offsetting the negative performance in the rest of the region. Europe and Latin America were dragged down by new restrictions. 4/10

First quarter 2021 revenue by geographical area Compared to 2020 € millions Change at Change at 1Q 2021 1Q 2020 constant Currency current exchange effect exchange rates1 rates North America 2,200 2,070 +15.7% -9.4% +6.3% Europe 955 906 +8.1% -2.6% +5.5% Asia, Oceania and Africa 706 587 +21.8% -1.6% +20.2% Latin America 199 222 +7.2% -17.5% -10.4% Total 4,060 3,784 +14.3% -7.1% +7.3% Compared to 2019 € millions Change at Change at 1Q 2021 1Q 2019* constant Currency current exchange effect exchange rates1 rates North America 2,200 2,188 +6.4% -5.8% +0.6% Europe 955 1,056 -7.3% -2.3% -9.6% Asia, Oceania and Africa 706 705 +2.0% -2.0% +0.1% Latin America 199 261 +0.9% -24.6% -23.7% Total 4,060 4,210 +1.9% -5.4% -3.6% The geographical breakdown of 2019 revenue has been revised to reflect a reclassification of certain geographic markets, which the Group considers immaterial. North America Revenue in North America increased by 0.6% compared to the first quarter of 2019 (+6.4% at constant exchange rates1). The Lenses & Optical instruments division was up compared to 2019 despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Business with alliance partners, Essilor Experts and EssilorLuxottica 360 customers outperformed an otherwise good ECP momentum. The performance was driven by new products such as Varilux Comfort Max as well as the continued ramp-up of Transitions GEN 8. Since March, consumers have benefited from the positive impact of the stimulus measures put in place by the new US administration. E-commerce in the region were up high double digits, boosted by strong demand for eyeglasses at EyeBuyDirect.com and Clearly.ca. In Sunglasses & Readers, regional sales were up mid single digits at constant exchange rates1 compared to 2019. This was driven by strong e-commerce and favorable shipment timing, especially in the Readers optical business. The sunglass business lagged behind an increase in sell-through data, indicative of improving consumer appetite towards the end of the quarter. 5/10

