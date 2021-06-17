Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  EssilorLuxottica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EssilorLuxottica : Result of the payment of dividends in shares and record of the corresponding capital increase

06/17/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
Result of the payment of dividends in shares and record of the

corresponding capital increase

Charenton-le-Pont, France (June 17, 2021 - 6.00 p.m.) - The Annual General Meeting of EssilorLuxottica has decided to grant to the shareholders the option to receive their dividend in shares. The price for newly issued shares for the payment of the dividend has been set at Euro 124.70 per share. This price corresponds to 90% of the average of the opening prices quoted on Euronext Paris over the twenty trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting less the final dividend to be distributed for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020, this total being rounded up to the next euro cent.

The period to opt for payment of the dividend in newly issued shares was open from June 1, 2021, up to, and including, June 14, 2021. At the end of the option period, 310,329,574 of rights were exercised in favor of the 2020 final dividend payment in shares.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 2,687,685 new shares will be issued, representing 0, 6121% of EssilorLuxottica's share capital on the basis of the share capital as of May 31, 2021.

The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on Monday June 21, 2021. The new ordinary shares allocated in payment will confer the same rights as the existing shares and carry current dividend rights conferring the right to any distribution paid out as from the date of their issuance.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not choose the share option amounts to Euro 137,773,902.80 and will be paid on June 21, 2021, too.

To see the monthly disclosure of share capital and voting rights as of May 31, 2021, please click here: https://www.essilorluxottica.com/sites/default/files/Capital_31%20mai%202021_EssilorLuxottica%20E NG.pdf

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

Head of Investor Relations

Head of Corporate Communications

Giorgio Iannella

Marco Catalani

e-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com

e-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

Disclaimer

EssilorLuxottica SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 16:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
