Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EssilorLuxottica : Update on the proposed acquisition of GrandVision

04/12/2021 | 01:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update on the proposed acquisition of GrandVision

Charenton-le-Pont, France (April 12, 2021 – 7:30 am) – EssilorLuxottica confirms that on April 9, 2021 the Chilean market regulator FNE (Fiscalía Nacional Económica) cleared the acquisition of GrandVision following the commitment to divest GrandVision’s Chilean operations under the banner Rotter Y Krauss.

GrandVision’s Chilean operations will be sold to HAL in accordance with the terms of the block trade agreement entered into by HAL and EssilorLuxottica on July 30, 2019. The carve-out is subject to and will close simultaneously with the closing of the transaction.

EssilorLuxottica also acknowledged that on April 6, 2021, Amsterdam’s Court of Appeal rejected the Company’s document request, due mainly to the disclosures recently ordered in the arbitral proceedings brought by HAL and GrandVision. EssilorLuxottica initiated legal proceedings to obtain such information from GrandVision to assess the way GrandVision has managed its business during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the extent to which GrandVision has breached its obligations under the support agreement.

The closing of the acquisition of GrandVision is still pending the sign off from the competition authority in Turkey, as well as the decisions regarding ongoing arbitral proceedings.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion.
The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.
Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

CONTACTS

EssilorLuxottica Investor Relations
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 42 16
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4870
E-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com		EssilorLuxottica Corporate Communications
(Charenton-le-Pont) Tel: + 33 1 49 77 45 02
(Milan) Tel: + 39 (02) 8633 4470
E-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com

Attachment


All news about ESSILORLUXOTTICA
01:30aESSILORLUXOTTICA  : Update on the proposed acquisition of GrandVision
GL
04/07Global markets live: Morgan Stanley, Toshiba, Roche
04/07Grandvision Says Court of Appeal Dismissed EssilorLuxottica Claims
DJ
04/07GRANDVISION N  : Dutch Court Sides With GrandVision in EssilorLuxottica's Appeal..
MT
04/06EssiLux loses court appeal against takeover target GrandVision
RE
04/06Facebook, Apple and Niantic Bet People Are Ready for Augmented-Reality Glasse..
DJ
04/06Facebook, Apple and Niantic Bet People Are Ready for Augmented-Reality Glasse..
DJ
03/26ESSILORLUXOTTICA  : 2020 Universal Registration Document filed
PU
03/26ESSILORLUXOTTICA  : 2020 Universal Registration Document filed
GL
03/26Global markets live: Microsoft, Burberry, Greensill.
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 029 M 20 244 M 20 244 M
Net income 2021 1 439 M 1 711 M 1 711 M
Net Debt 2021 1 946 M 2 314 M 2 314 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,8x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 60 025 M 71 331 M 71 359 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,64x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 109 910
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 141,30 €
Last Close Price 137,10 €
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Milleri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA7.49%71 331
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE15.15%352 278
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL12.51%123 016
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA16.41%56 888
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED6.59%45 527
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-8.59%41 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ