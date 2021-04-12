EssilorLuxottica : Update on the proposed acquisition of GrandVision

Update on the proposed acquisition of GrandVision

Charenton-le-Pont, France (April 12, 2021 – 7:30 am) – EssilorLuxottica confirms that on April 9, 2021 the Chilean market regulator FNE (Fiscalía Nacional Económica) cleared the acquisition of GrandVision following the commitment to divest GrandVision’s Chilean operations under the banner Rotter Y Krauss.

GrandVision’s Chilean operations will be sold to HAL in accordance with the terms of the block trade agreement entered into by HAL and EssilorLuxottica on July 30, 2019. The carve-out is subject to and will close simultaneously with the closing of the transaction.

EssilorLuxottica also acknowledged that on April 6, 2021, Amsterdam’s Court of Appeal rejected the Company’s document request, due mainly to the disclosures recently ordered in the arbitral proceedings brought by HAL and GrandVision. EssilorLuxottica initiated legal proceedings to obtain such information from GrandVision to assess the way GrandVision has managed its business during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the extent to which GrandVision has breached its obligations under the support agreement.

The closing of the acquisition of GrandVision is still pending the sign off from the competition authority in Turkey, as well as the decisions regarding ongoing arbitral proceedings.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.

Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

