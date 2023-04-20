Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EssilorLuxottica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:14 2023-04-20 am EDT
175.52 EUR   -0.06%
12:50pEssilorLuxottica Logs Higher Q1 Revenue
MT
12:46pEssilorLuxottica's 1Q Revenue Rose Boosted by Developing Regions
DJ
12:28pEssilorLuxottica's sales grow in the first quarter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EssilorLuxottica's 1Q Revenue Rose Boosted by Developing Regions

04/20/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Pierre Bertrand


EssilorLuxottica SA said Thursday that its revenue grew in the first quarter boosted by outperformance in developing markets.

The Franco-Italian eyecare company said it achieved 6.15 billion euros ($6.74 billion) in first-quarter revenue, up 9.7% compared with EUR5.61 billion the year-prior.

On a comparable basis quarterly revenue was up 8.6% at constant exchange rates, EssilorLuxottica said.

The company said revenue at its professional solutions segment grew 8.9% to EUR3.02 billion while revenue grew roughly 11% to EUR3.12 billion at its direct to consumer segment.

The company said that its Latin America and Asia Pacific regions grew by double digits at constant exchange rates outpacing growth in North America and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

At constant exchange rates, revenues grew 12% in Asia-Pacific and by nearly 12% in Latin America, while revenues grew 7% in North America and 8.9% in the EMEA region.

Analysts had expected EUR5.93 billion in first-quarter revenue, according to an average of analysts polled by FactSet.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1245ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.23% 474.64 Real-time Quote.4.75%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -0.06% 175.52 Real-time Quote.3.79%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.33% 155.77 Real-time Quote.2.60%
All news about ESSILORLUXOTTICA
12:50pEssilorLuxottica Logs Higher Q1 Revenue
MT
12:46pEssilorLuxottica's 1Q Revenue Rose Boosted by Developing Regions
DJ
12:28pEssilorLuxottica's sales grow in the first quarter
RE
12:11pEssilorluxottica : Q1 2023 Revenue - Solid start to the year
GL
11:54aGlobal markets live: L'Oréal, AT&T, Tesla, Blackstone, American Expr..
MS
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower; Focus on Earnings
DJ
04/17Focus on corporate earnings
MS
04/14Essilorluxottica : First-Quarter 2023 Revenue Conference Call Invitation
GL
04/14Essilorluxottica : 20 April 2023 – Q1 2023 Revenue Presentation
PU
04/14Essilorluxottica : 20 April 2023 – Q1 2023 Revenue Press releases
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESSILORLUXOTTICA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 25 310 M 27 744 M 27 744 M
Net income 2023 2 750 M 3 014 M 3 014 M
Net Debt 2023 7 200 M 7 893 M 7 893 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,8x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 78 192 M 85 708 M 85 708 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
EV / Sales 2024 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 154 029
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 175,62 €
Average target price 187,73 €
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Milleri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Wielemans Chief Financial Officer
Giorgio Striano Co-Chief Operating Officer
Cristina Scocchia Independent Director
Jean-Luc Biamonti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA3.79%85 708
ALCON INC.0.44%34 754
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.16.59%19 067
AUTEK CHINA INC.-4.71%4 420
MENICON CO., LTD.0.40%1 573
WARBY PARKER INC.-19.64%1 257
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer