MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EssilorLuxottica    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
EssilorLuxottica : shakes up management after power struggle

12/17/2020 | 05:58pm EST
Sunglasses from Ray Ban are on display at a optician shop in Hanau near Frankfurt

PARIS (Reuters) - Rayban maker EssilorLuxottica said on Thursday it has rejigged an executive power sharing arrangement put in place when the company was created by a merger in 2018, promoting two internal managers to the top executive roles.

The company, formed by a 46 billion euro ($56 billion) union of France's Essilor and Italy's Luxottica, had given itself until the end of 2020 to find a new CEO - a compromise candidate to appease both sides.

The firm had even hired headhunters to find external candidates. It declined to comment on Thursday whether that search was still on.

EssilorLuxottica said French executive vice-chairman Hubert Sagnieres - who under the terms of the merger had been sharing powers with Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder and executive chairman of Luxottica, for the first three years - had decided to relinquish his executive functions.

Del Vecchio would do the same as a result, remaining non-executive chairman, it added.

Francesco Milleri, originally of Luxottica, will become chief executive with Paul du Saillant, of Essilor, stepping up as deputy CEO, the group said, until its shareholder meeting in 2021. It did not specify what would happen at that stage.

The merger of the lens and eyewear maker was seen as a smart strategic move by investors, but the integration of the two firms was plagued by tensions over governance, with both sides trading barbs over who was trying to dominate the company.

Sagnieres said in a statement that governance changes would become "more fluid" with the latest shake-up, adding it would help speed up the group's integration.

($1 = 0.8153 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah White)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 14 545 M 17 850 M 17 850 M
Net income 2020 147 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2020 3 991 M 4 897 M 4 897 M
P/E ratio 2020 384x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 56 304 M 68 932 M 69 097 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 150 000
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 132,86 €
Last Close Price 129,05 €
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul du Saillant Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-4.27%69 076
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE21.92%309 580
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL29.39%109 811
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA4.37%50 620
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.56.73%47 326
VF CORPORATION-12.45%33 685
