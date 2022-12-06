Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EssilorLuxottica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:09 2022-12-06 am EST
177.95 EUR   +0.62%
EssilorLuxottica signs 10-year licensing agreement with Swarovski
RE
02:28aEssilorLuxottica Signs 10-Year Licensing Deal With Swarovski
DJ
02:13aEssilorLuxottica Inks 10-Year Licensing Deal for Global Distribution of Swarovski Eyewear
MT
EssilorLuxottica signs 10-year licensing agreement with Swarovski

12/06/2022 | 02:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Christmas tree decorated with Swarovski crystals is unveiled in Milan

(Reuters) -EssilorLuxottica signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Swarovski Eyewear, the Franco-Italian eyewear maker said on Tuesday.

The collaboration's first collection, to be developed under Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, will be available on the market from September next year, in time for the fall/winter 2023 season, the company, which also makes Ray-Ban glasses, said.

"We have always seen each pair of frames as a piece of art to be worn, which makes Swarovski and its story such a wonderful fit," Francesco Milleri, chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica said in a statement, expressing his excitement for the "journey with Swarovski".

The agreement, which Swarovski's CEO Alexis Nasard said is in line with the jewels maker's LUXignite strategy, will be effective until the end of 2028, with an automatic renewal option for additional five years.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 342 M 25 581 M 25 581 M
Net income 2022 2 363 M 2 483 M 2 483 M
Net Debt 2022 7 466 M 7 846 M 7 846 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 78 621 M 82 620 M 82 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 186 374
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 176,85 €
Average target price 180,77 €
Spread / Average Target 2,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Milleri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Wielemans Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Scocchia Independent Director
Jean-Luc Biamonti Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-5.55%82 620
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.72%375 840
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-1.73%166 664
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-10.37%74 616
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.39%49 216
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED-20.70%32 317