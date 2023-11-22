MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica signed an exclusive licensing agreement for the design, production, and global distribution of Moncler eyewear, the two companies said on Wednesday.

The agreement will be in effect from January 2024 until December 2028, with an automatic renewal option for an additional five years, they added.

The first Moncler Lunettes collection produced with EssilorLuxottica will be for Fall-Winter 2024, available from September 2024.

Since 2016 Moncler eyewear has been designed, produced and distributed by EssilorLuxottica's rival Marcolin. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir)