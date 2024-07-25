Charenton-le-Pont, France (July 24, 2024) - As an exclusive diamond sponsor, EssilorLuxottica's contribution to the 5th World Congress of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (WCPOS V) reaffirmed the Group's long-term commitment to advancing myopia management globally, through a comprehensive scientific program, collaboration with key experts, and new scientific and clinical research. In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, connecting with over 1,400 international delegates from 70 countries on July 11-13, the Group presented latest research on Essilor Stellest lenses at its satellite sessions with leading international experts. Both sessions were moderated by Prof. Dominique Bremond-Gignac (France).

A key focus of the Group's presence at WCPOS V was on the five-year clinical trial results of Essilor Stellest lenses and latest strategies in combination with low-dose atropine.

The Group's satellite sessions featured presentations by Prof. Mark Bullimore (USA) on approaches and models for evaluating efficacy in myopia control clinical trials, and insights from Olga Prenat, Global Head of Medical & Professional Affairs and Adeline Yang, Head of Medical and Professional Affairs, SEAK, EssilorLuxottica, on the outcomes of the five-year clinical trial and latest research on Essilor Stellest lenses. Prof. Aldo Vagge (Italy) introduced findings from an independent retrospective study on Essilor Stellest lenses combined with low-dose atropine1. Dr. Bryan Sim (Singapore) also unveiled results from the first independent global prospective study on low-dose atropine combined with Essilor Stellest lenses across various age groups starting from 6 years old and above in Singaporean children 2.

The sessions also covered topics such as emmetropic eye growth with Essilor Stellest lenses by Prof. Mark Bullimore and outdoor environmental factors in myopia prevention, emphasizing the role of sun protection with myopia management by Prof. Saw Seang Mei (Singapore)3. She recommended that children engage in outdoor activities for at least 2-3 hours daily and at least 14-21 hours weekly. Additionally, Olga Prenat and Adeline Yang introduced Essilor Stellest lenses with sun tints, the extended range of Essilor Stellest lenses, and highlighted the outcomes from the recent studies showing no impact on astigmatism4 and effects on the choroidal thickness after three years of use of Essilor Stellest lenses5.

"We were pleased to continue our collaboration with the World Society of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus. WCPOS V provided a unique platform to present the latest evidence-based research, highlight the long-term efficacy and performance of Essilor Stellest lenses to paediatric ophthalmologists and engage with them on the future of myopia management and patient benefits," said Olga Prenat, Head of Medical & Professional Affairs at EssilorLuxottica. "The enthusiastic response from delegates underscores the significance of our collective efforts in advancing global myopia management."

Footnotes

Essilor Stellest lenses are currently not available in all countries.

1. Aldo Vagge, Antonio Frattolillo, Paolo Nucci, Francesco Samassa, Guido Barosco, Emilio Rapizzi, Michele Iester, Carlo Enrico Traverso; Highly Aspherical Lenslet Target (HALT) technology in combination with low-dose atropine to control myopia progression. Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 2024;65(7):2739.

2. B Sim; H M Htoon; Loh KL; R Sim; C Lam; Maithily B; P Chan, A Chia. Combination therapy with Highly Aspherical Lenslet Target (HALT) spectacles and atropine eyedrops compared with atropine monotherapy for myopia control in Singaporean children

3. Carla Lanca, Aaron Teo, Ananthan Vivagandan, Hla M. Htoon, Raymond P. Najjar, Daniel P. Spiegel, Suan-Hui Pu, Seang-Mei Saw; The Effects of Different Outdoor Environments, Sunglasses and Hats on Light Levels: Implications for Myopia Prevention. Trans. Vis. Sci. Tech. 2019;8(4):7. https://doi.org/10.1167/tvst.8.4.7.

4. Jinhua Bao, Yingying Huang, Xue Li, Ee Woon Lim, Bjorn Drobe, Hao Chen; Two-year changes in cylinder power in myopic children wearing spectacle lenses with highly aspherical lenslets and single-vision spectacle lenses. Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 2024;65(7):160.

5. Huang, Y., Li, X., Zhuo, Z. et al. Effect of spectacle lenses with aspherical lenslets on choroidal thickness in myopic children: a 3-year follow-up study. Eye and Vis 11, 16 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40662-024-00383-4

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE