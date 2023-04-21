European shares tepid despite surprise regional economic recovery

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Euro zone composite PMI rises more than expected
EssilorLuxottica rose on upbeat Q1 revenue
SAP down on slightly lower outlook
April 21 (Reuters) - European shares struggled for
direction on Friday, set to close the week flat after a fourth
weekly gain, as investors eyed more corporate earnings for cues
on sector rebound, while the euro zone's economic recovery
unexpectedly gathered pace this month.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.1% lower,
but hovered close to a 14-month high.
Healthcare shares rose 0.9%, led by EssilorLuxottica
SA that jumped 5.9% after the luxury eyewear maker
reported a rise in first-quarter revenue on a rebound in
China-led growth.
Miners, however, were the biggest laggards in the
index, nursing a 2.4% slump, tracking copper prices lower on
lacklustre demand outlook.
Shares of Rio Tinto fell 4.2% after JP Morgan cut
the stock's target price.
Britain's blue-chip index edged 0.1% higher after UK
consumer confidence data showed British citizens this month were
at their most upbeat in more than a year, despite the
cost-of-living crisis.
"We don't think that the earnings season can be a big driver
in the euro zone because not many companies report for the first
quarter," said Michele Mora, portfolio manager at Moneyfarm.
"The main driver aside of the daily movement will likely be
on what's happening in the world and the macroeconomic data in
the U.S. and also monetary policy."
Economic recovery at the euro zone has unexpectedly gathered
pace in April as the bloc's dominant services industry saw an
already buoyant demand rise, more than offsetting a deepening
downturn in manufacturing, surveys showed.
European stocks have gained more than 2% so far this month
as fears of a banking crisis abated and investors looked ahead
for the earnings season.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG climbed 1.4% as it posted
first-quarter group adjusted return on sales of 14.8%, above
market expectations, boosted by higher prices and strong demand.
Shares of payment provider Network International
were up 1.4%, their highest levels since June 2021, after the
company said it received a bid from Brookfield Asset Management
.
Business software maker SAP SE recouped losses,
adding 0.3%. The company slightly lowered its outlook due to the
divestment of its Qualtrics unit while reporting
estimate-beating first-quarter revenue growth.
European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said
the underlying inflation will come down, but is proving sticky
and needs to ease further from rather high levels.
(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K
and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)