  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. EssilorLuxottica
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:28:36 2023-04-21 am EDT
186.32 EUR   +6.15%
European shares tepid despite surprise regional economic recovery
RE
EssilorLuxottica Shares Leap After 1Q North America Demand Held Firm
DJ
US Futures Fall, European Stocks Mixed
DJ
European shares tepid despite surprise regional economic recovery

04/21/2023 | 05:18am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

STOXX 600 index down 0.1%

*

Euro zone composite PMI rises more than expected

*

EssilorLuxottica rose on upbeat Q1 revenue

*

SAP down on slightly lower outlook

April 21 (Reuters) - European shares struggled for direction on Friday, set to close the week flat after a fourth weekly gain, as investors eyed more corporate earnings for cues on sector rebound, while the euro zone's economic recovery unexpectedly gathered pace this month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.1% lower, but hovered close to a 14-month high.

Healthcare shares rose 0.9%, led by EssilorLuxottica SA that jumped 5.9% after the luxury eyewear maker reported a rise in first-quarter revenue on a rebound in China-led growth.

Miners, however, were the biggest laggards in the index, nursing a 2.4% slump, tracking copper prices lower on lacklustre demand outlook.

Shares of Rio Tinto fell 4.2% after JP Morgan cut the stock's target price.

Britain's blue-chip index edged 0.1% higher after UK consumer confidence data showed British citizens this month were at their most upbeat in more than a year, despite the cost-of-living crisis.

"We don't think that the earnings season can be a big driver in the euro zone because not many companies report for the first quarter," said Michele Mora, portfolio manager at Moneyfarm.

"The main driver aside of the daily movement will likely be on what's happening in the world and the macroeconomic data in the U.S. and also monetary policy."

Economic recovery at the euro zone has unexpectedly gathered pace in April as the bloc's dominant services industry saw an already buoyant demand rise, more than offsetting a deepening downturn in manufacturing, surveys showed.

European stocks have gained more than 2% so far this month as fears of a banking crisis abated and investors looked ahead for the earnings season.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG climbed 1.4% as it posted first-quarter group adjusted return on sales of 14.8%, above market expectations, boosted by higher prices and strong demand.

Shares of payment provider Network International were up 1.4%, their highest levels since June 2021, after the company said it received a bid from Brookfield Asset Management .

Business software maker SAP SE recouped losses, adding 0.3%. The company slightly lowered its outlook due to the divestment of its Qualtrics unit while reporting estimate-beating first-quarter revenue growth.

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said the underlying inflation will come down, but is proving sticky and needs to ease further from rather high levels.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.64% 0.61059 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.23% 1.13126 Delayed Quote.0.45%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 0.40% 44.78 Delayed Quote.5.17%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. -0.43% 44.15 Delayed Quote.13.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.14% 0.675443 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 6.21% 186.32 Real-time Quote.3.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.12% 0.011111 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 1.08% 69 Delayed Quote.11.12%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC 9.43% 393.94 Delayed Quote.20.81%
RIO TINTO PLC -4.30% 5208 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
SAP SE -0.02% 115.66 Delayed Quote.19.93%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.07% 467.72 Delayed Quote.10.01%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.08% 1089.49 Delayed Quote.10.89%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.12% 0.912992 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
Financials
Sales 2023 25 427 M 27 889 M 27 889 M
Net income 2023 2 715 M 2 978 M 2 978 M
Net Debt 2023 7 058 M 7 742 M 7 742 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,8x
Yield 2023 2,00%
Capitalization 78 147 M 85 716 M 85 716 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
EV / Sales 2024 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 154 029
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Duration : Period :
EssilorLuxottica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESSILORLUXOTTICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 175,52 €
Average target price 189,98 €
Spread / Average Target 8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Milleri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Wielemans Chief Financial Officer
Giorgio Striano Co-Chief Operating Officer
Cristina Scocchia Independent Director
Jean-Luc Biamonti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA3.74%85 716
ALCON INC.1.08%35 116
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.16.52%19 054
AUTEK CHINA INC.-7.28%4 310
MENICON CO., LTD.0.65%1 584
WARBY PARKER INC.-21.57%1 227
