April 11, 2024 at 11:42 am EDT

--France's Caisse des Depots et Consignations invested more than 600 million euros ($644.7 million) in EssilorLuxottica and now holds 2.4% in the eyewear maker, Italian newspaper Il Sole24 Ore reports.

--The state-owned financial institution's investment brings France's overall stake in EssilorLuxottica to 4%, Il Sole24 Ore reports.

--EssilorLuxottica and Caisse des Depots et Consignations didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

