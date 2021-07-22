Log in
    EL   FR0000121667

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
French antitrust body fines eyewear makers for imposing selling prices

07/22/2021 | 11:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Chanel logo on a store of luxury fashion group Chanel in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - France's antitrust body on Thursday fined several eyewear makers for imposing selling prices on opticians and preventing them from selling online.

The Autorite de la Concurrence said it had fined EssilorLuxottica 125.17 million euros ($147.60 million), LVMH 500,000 euros and Chanel 130,000 euros.

"These anti-competitive practices are serious", the antitrust body said in its ruling.

"In particular, they involved the implementation of surveillance and retaliation mechanisms," it added.

EssilorLuxottica said it would appeal against the ruling, adding it always conducted its business according to the highest standards of compliance. LVMH had no immediate comment to make on the matter, while Chanel declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8480 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Matthieu Protard and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Jason Neely/Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 318 M 20 427 M 20 427 M
Net income 2021 1 456 M 1 717 M 1 717 M
Net Debt 2021 1 742 M 2 054 M 2 054 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,0x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 66 930 M 78 973 M 78 943 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 109 910
Free-Float 63,8%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Milleri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Stefano Grassi Co-Chief Financial Officer
David Wielemans Co-Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo del Vecchio Executive Chairman
Jean Carrier-Guillomet Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA19.11%81 827
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE29.03%405 380
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL42.96%153 292
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA38.99%70 606
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED46.05%62 660
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.10.23%47 336