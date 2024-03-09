March 9 (Reuters) - Kering and EssilorLuxottica are among suitors for Marcolin, the Italian manufacturer of Tom Ford’s popular eyewear line, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
