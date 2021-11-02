Transcriptions Pdf 0.20MB 11/02/2021 | 02:21pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EssilorLuxottica's third quarter 2021 revenue Transcript of the Management Call Company Speaker: Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer Questions from: Elena Mariani, Morgan Stanley Susy Tibaldi, UBS Graham Renwick, Berenberg Luca Solca, Bernstein Anne-Laure Bismuth, HSBC Cédric Lecasble, Stifel Domenico Ghilotti, Equita Julien Dormois, Exane BNP Paribas Piral Dadhania, RBC Capital Markets Veronika Dubajova, Goldman Sachs 1 Key Highlights Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer Good morning and welcome to our Third Quarter Sales Release. EssilorLuxottica posted another outstanding quarter, despite all the challenges related to COVID-19 that still remained in several countries around the world. Thanks to our balanced and diversified distribution, our very well integrated supply chain, and our continuous innovation with a strong pipeline of new products, like Ray-Ban Stories, that you see right at the front of our presentation today, we are now pleased to share that revenues on the third quarter were up 33% versus 2019, on a reported basis at constant FX. We also delivered revenues up 9.3%, versus 2019 on a comparable basis, still at constant FX. If we now exclude the consolidation of GrandVision that entered into our books on July 1, our Q3 revenues were still up 9% versus 2019 at constant FX. For the remaining part of this presentation, we thought it would be better to comment our results excluding the impact of GrandVision. Therefore, when we look at our Professional Solutions division, we are looking at a top line that grew by 7.3% in Q3, with all four regions globally contributing to the growth of the division. The Direct to Consumer division posted a second consecutive quarter of growth at a double-digit pace, with e-commerce that grew slightly south of 50%, while our retail brick and mortar posted top line growth at a mid-single digit pace. In light of this performance, we are now pleased to upgrade our 2021 outlook with respect to sales and operating profit. With respect to sales, we are now guiding for the full year 2021 for Group revenue to be up mid-to-high single digit, versus 2019, at constant exchange rates. With respect to profit, we now have an expectation for the full year 2021 to improve our operating profit by up to 100 basis points as a percentage of revenue, compared to 2019, still at constant exchange rates. Now, in order for you to better understand what the rationale for our outlook upgrade is, I want to walk you through our journey across the different geographies and beginning on page 14 of the presentation with the largest one, North America. In North America, our top line during the course of the third quarter, grew by 14%, and accelerated versus the trend of the first half of the year of 12% plus. Both Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer divisions posted double-digit growth. The US market continues to be strong and vibrant, in particular on the B2B side, the growth was very much sustained by key accounts and independent ECPs. In our Professional Solutions business, on the lens side, the growth was fueled by our branded lenses with Varilux, Transitions and Eyezen all in solid positive territory in Q3 and with the Crizal lens posting double-digit growth. On the frame side of our business, we were pleased and happy with our double- digit growth, very much driven by volume, while our price mix was a nice support to the overall picture for frames. Ray-Ban and Oakley were both on fire in Q3. Ray-Ban was up double digits in both prescription and sun. Oakley was also up double digits in both prescription and sun. The growth was very much supported by new product launches like the one of Ray-Ban Stories in September, or at Oakley, with the Xeus and Kato products gaining a lot of visibility during the Olympic Games that were held in Tokyo. On the Direct to Consumer side, LensCrafters posted comparable sales up close to double digits, with price mix very much driving the growth, well supported by good volumes, with non-mall locations 2 outperforming mall locations. And when we look at the sun part of the business, Sunglass Hut, for the second consecutive quarter, posted top line up at a double-digit pace, led by non-international Sunglass Hut locations, as well as Bass Pro stores, while the international locations, as we have already seen for quite a few quarters were still lagging behind. We are hopeful now that with the reopening of the US borders to tourists, we are going to see an acceleration and good traction during the course of the fourth quarter for the Sunglass Hut international exposed locations. Last, but not least, our e-commerce business, has broadly continued the strong performance that we already experienced during the second quarter of the year. Let us move over to the EMEA region where we have seen a very nice story of strong acceleration. In EMEA in the first quarter of 2021, our revenues were down 7% versus 2019. In the second quarter, we were up 4%. And now in the third quarter, our revenues were up 7% versus 2019. A clear sequential improvement of our performance throughout the year. We are very pleased with this trajectory and to see that European consumers are reactivating their spending, with Italy, Germany and the UK performing mid-to-high single digit during Q3; and Turkey, Russia and Eastern Europe all growing at a double-digit pace. Professional Solutions grew nicely at a mid-single digit pace in Q3, with good momentum in both frames and lenses. On the lens side of our business, our branded lenses well supported our strong price mix in the quarter as well as our profitability. While from a channel mix standpoint, our ECPs, our large key accounts and our e-commerce partners were very much the channels that drove our growth. Stellest is nicely ramping up in Italy, as well as in France, and we cannot wait to see the further rollout of the myopia management lens in other parts of Europe. On the frame side, we are very excited to report a strong sun business, with top line that was up high single digit, while the optical business continued to grow with a very strong and solid trajectory at a mid-single digit pace. The overall growth on the frame side of the business was fairly balanced between price mix and volume. Moving to the Direct to Consumer side of the business, we are very pleased with Salmoiraghi & Viganò's performance during the course of the third quarter, with comps that were up mid-single digit and price mix that is continuously improving quarter after quarter. On the Sunglass Hut side, the overall performance was negative for Q3, but we have some encouraging signs of improvement. In particular, during the month of September during which comps were positive, and we were in positive territory in several countries. It is also worth noting that in France, in the Netherlands, in Turkey and in the United Kingdom, excluding airport locations, we actually posted double-digit growth rates. And that tells you that the demand for sun is still out there. Now let us move into a more challenging area, let us move east to Asia-Pacific, where our sales remained in negative territory and were down 6.6% in the third quarter. In the Asia-Pacific region, we observed a very challenging quarter. In Japan, we all watched the Olympic Games with no spectators. In China, we experienced the impact of major floods and cities like Beijing that were subject to severe restrictions. And then we had Australia, in Australia two of the major states, New South Wales and Victoria, were under a strict lockdown during the course of the third quarter. On the positive side, we are very pleased to report that India is on a recovery pace, with top line up mid- single digit. Greater China posted a double-digit growth rate and Hong Kong is slowly redefining the new normal. Also, the governments in Malaysia and Indonesia are progressively deconfining the population. On the Professional Solutions side, we were pleased to see solid growth during the course of Q3, despite the challenging environment. Our price mix was solid, whilst volumes were still lagging behind, in light of the COVID outbreak. The Stellest brand continues to be a strong asset in China as well as in the rest of the world. In particular in China, we more than doubled the volumes of Stellest lenses that were sold in Q3 compared to the second quarter. And we see a further acceleration during the month of October. So, we are building up a new category from scratch at a very high pace. Today about 80% of the growth that we are experiencing in China in the lens business is driven by myopia solutions. So, we are very 3 proud of the achievement that the team has been able to make in that part of the world. On the Direct to Consumer side, the performance was heavily impacted by the deceleration that we experienced in Australia. Just to give you an idea, during the course of the third quarter, we experienced anywhere between 150 to 200 stores closed during Q3. An additional 150 stores were subject to severe restrictions in terms of working operating hours. On the positive side, we have seen that in the states where there were no restrictions, we had Sunglass Hut growing at a double-digit pace and we had our optical retail business, OPSM, comping up at the mid-single digit pace. We are confident that we are going to face a good and solid fourth quarter in Australia, very much in light of the progress made on the vaccination campaign. The last region is Latin America, that is another nice progression story. Q1 was up 1%, Q2 up 2%, and the third quarter up 12% back in double digits, with pretty much all the countries in the region contributing to the growth, with Brazil, the largest country that waived most of the COVID related restrictions and grew in the high-single digit during the course of the third quarter. The Professional Solutions was up high-single digit, well supported by our branded lenses, with Varilux, growing double digits in Hispanic Latin America, as well as in Brazil. And in Brazil, we were very proud to see an acceleration of the synergies between lenses and frames. And we are very proud to share that during the third quarter we launched the EL 360 program in Brazil, piloting that program with about 400 ECPs and getting ready for the largest scale rollout on a national basis during the early part of 2022. On the Direct to Consumer side, we were happy to see double digit growth rates. We had a very strong quarter in both brick and mortar, as well as e-commerce, that grew in excess of 70%. Our optical retail chain in Latin America, the biggest one, GMO, posted double digit growth. Our Óticas Carol business was up double digits. And on the sun side we had good numbers at Sunglass Hut, with Mexico and Brazil growing at double digit pace, making very much a nice and compelling story for our Direct to Consumer proposition in Latin America. With that, I have concluded my journey across the different regions and now I will hand it over to the operator for the Q&A session. 4 Questions & Answers Elena Mariani, Morgan Stanley Hi. Good morning, Stefano and congratulations on the results. I will stick to two questions, of course. My first question is on the US market. Clearly, your previous guidance was assuming that the trend would normalize in this market into year end, but it has not happened. So, what is your outlook right now for this region for the next few quarters? Is it fair to assume that you are continuing to see this abnormal growth into the fourth quarter, or even a stronger growth into the year end? And also, I just wanted to confirm that footfall is still down versus 2019 and so the double-digit sales growth is being achieved mainly through higher conversion rates. And then my second question is on your new profitability guidance. Could you comment a bit more on the underlying drivers of the potential up-to-100 basis point improvement? Is it just pure operating leverage or are you also seeing a positive mix that is going to reach your gross margin meaningfully as well? So, in essence, I want to understand a bit more what we should expect in terms of costs of goods sold versus opex development in the second half of the year. Thank you. Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer Good morning Elena, buongiorno. Let me start by taking your first question on the US market. Clearly, we see a market that is extremely strong. We see sound demand there in general across different channels, for B2B as well as DTC, for sun and well as the prescription side of the business. We expect that market to continue to be strong also during the course of the fourth quarter, again, assuming there are no changes in the pandemic conditions. We are getting ready for the holiday season that as you know is an extremely important period of time, together with the insurance week at the year end. With respect to traffic, the answer to your question is yes. We are still seeing a traffic decline, but the conversion rate keeps sequentially improving. That means that we have fewer consumers into the stores, but the ones who come in are very much coming in with a purchasing intention. Then as we develop more and more our omnichannel proposition, we need to look at the traffic overall in a broader way, not just the physical footfall but also the online audience. With respect to profitability, we do guide for margin expansion, I would say quite material for the full year 2021. On one side, we do continue to see price mix as a nice support to our growth. We see volume coming back; we have seen it for example in the US pretty strongly, especially on the frame side of the business. And we believe that that price mix will continue throughout the remaining part of the year. So, that will obviously support our gross margin. From an opex point of view, if you remember a couple of quarters ago, I said that we were entering into 2021 with a very good control of our cost base. Let me say that this control of the cost base is still there. We started releasing certain investments in strategic areas to really get ready for some of the important events that we would be facing in the second half of the year, like the Tokyo Olympics, the launch of Ray-Ban Stories, the further rollout of the Stellest lens. But again, we have been virtuous in the way we have managed other discretionary expenses and that is why you can expect that margin progression all the way through the end of 2021. Susy Tibaldi, UBS Hello. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. So, the first one, just to wrap up what you were mentioning on the North American market, so it sounds like the trend, and correct me if I am wrong, but it sounds the trends that you saw in Q3 so far are being sustained also in the first two weeks of Q4? It sounds like Europe is also continuing on this trajectory of improvement. APAC, some of the restrictions in Australia are being lifted. LatAm, unless there is any major event, it sounds like it is also progressing well. So, does it mean that October so far, the first two weeks of Q4, are seeing trends in line with Q3 or maybe, potentially, even a little bit better given all these moving parts? So, it would be great to have 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

