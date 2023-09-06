Stock ESSITY B ESSITY AB
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Essity AB

Equities

ESSITY B

SE0009922164

Personal Products

Market Closed - Nasdaq Stockholm
Other stock markets
 11:29:48 2024-05-31 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
269.5 SEK -0.19% Intraday chart for Essity AB -1.35% +7.80%
05:22pm ESSITY : EPS cut (2023: -9.6%, 2024: -1.3%) Alphavalue
May. 14 Essity Invests in New R&D Center in France CI
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Essity AB

ESSITY : EPS cut (2023: -9.6%, 2024: -1.3%) Alphavalue
Essity Invests in New R&D Center in France CI
ESSITY : Q1 24: Strong margin delivery despite soft volumes Alphavalue
Transcript : Essity AB Presents at JPMorgan's Annual Consumer CEO Call Series 2024, May-02-2024
Transcript : Essity AB, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2024
Telia's Q1 core earnings slightly below expectations RE
Essity AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Essity bondholders request meeting over debt repayment claim RE
Essity AB Announces Board Changes CI
Essity AB Approves Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2023, Payable on March 28, 2024 CI
Essity Closes HKD14.6 Billion Divestment of Vinda International Stake MT
Transcript : Essity AB Presents at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference 2024, Mar-13-2024 01:00 PM
ESSITY : Multiple silver linings although the headline Q4 23 disappoints Alphavalue
Transcript : Essity AB, 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
Hygiene product maker Essity grows margins as Q4 volumes take a hit RE
Hygiene product maker Essity Q4 core profit misses expectations RE
Essity AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Essity AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Essity AB Proposes Dividend for the Year 2023, Payable on March 28, 2024 CI
How companies are responding to attacks on ships in the Red Sea RE
ESSITY : EPS cut (2023: +15.3%, 2024: -16.9%) Alphavalue
Factbox-How companies are responding to attacks on ships in the Red Sea RE
Global markets live: Costco, Merck, Tesla, Nio, Unilever... Our Logo
Essity Seeks Acquisitions CI
Transcript : Essity AB - Shareholder/Analyst Call

Chart Essity AB

Chart Essity AB
More charts

Company Profile

Essity AB is one of the world's leading manufacturers of hygiene products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - human care products (40.3%): incontinence products (Tena), feminine protection products (Libresse, Bodyform, Nana, Nuvenia, Saba, Nosotras, Donnasept, etc.), diapers (Libero, Up & Go, Libero-Peaudouce, Drypers, Pequenin, etc.), compresses and bandages. - paper hygiene products (32.6%): paper towels, toilet paper, handkerchiefs, wipes, etc. sold under Tempo, Colhogar, Cozy, Cushelle, Danke, Delica, Demak Up, Favorita, Flen, Lotus, Lovly, Okay, Plenty, Regio and Zewa brands; - professional hygiene products (26.8%): including toilet paper, handkerchiefs, hand lotions and hand soaps, hand sanitizers, as well as cleaning and wiping products; - other (0.3%). At the end of 2023, the group operated around 70 production sites in the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (60.3%), North America (17.4%), Latin America (17.1%), Asia (1.6%), and other (3.6%).
Sector
Personal Products
Calendar
2024-06-03 - BNP Paribas Exane CEO Conference
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Essity AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
269.5 SEK
Average target price
292.9 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+8.69%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Personal Products

1st Jan change Capi.
ESSITY AB Stock Essity AB
+7.80% 18.02B
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY Stock Procter & Gamble Company
+12.28% 388B
UNILEVER PLC Stock Unilever PLC
+12.61% 136B
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Stock Colgate-Palmolive Company
+16.62% 76.27B
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED Stock Hindustan Unilever Limited
-12.57% 65.56B
ESTEE LAUDER Stock Estee Lauder
-15.65% 44.23B
KENVUE INC. Stock Kenvue Inc.
-10.36% 36.96B
BEIERSDORF Stock Beiersdorf
+6.37% 35.04B
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED Stock Godrej Consumer Products Limited
+12.30% 15.57B
DABUR INDIA LIMITED Stock Dabur India Limited
-2.17% 11.58B
Other Personal Products
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. ESSITY B Stock
  4. News Essity AB
  5. Essity: EPS cut (2023