Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Essity made an early decision to exit the Russian market and initiated a structured divestment process in April 2022. In 2022, Essity recognized an impairment of approximately SEK 1.7bn in the value of the company's assets in Russia.

Thereafter, the process has continued in a complex environment subject to regulatory changes, and where Essity's goal has always been to exit Russia in a responsible manner with regard to the company's 1,300 employees in the country.

In early 2023, Essity reached an agreement with a buyer, and in early June 2023, approval was received from the Russian authorities to finalize the transaction.

All components of the transfer will be completed when Essity has received the final payment from the buyer, which is expected to take place during July.