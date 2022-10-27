Advanced search
    ESSITY B   SE0009922164

ESSITY AB

(ESSITY B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-10-26 am EDT
223.30 SEK   -1.63%
01:11aInvitation to web presentations of Essity's business areas
AQ
01:04aTissue maker Essity's Q3 profits fall
RE
01:02aInterim Report Quarter 3 2022
AQ
Tissue maker Essity's Q3 profits fall

10/27/2022 | 01:04am EDT
STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity reported on Thursday a drop in third-quarter core profit and said it would raise prices.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation at the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue fell to 2.99 billion Swedish crowns ($275.38 million) from 3.59 billion a year earlier.

Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a profit of 3.01 billion crowns.

($1 = 10.8579 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 156 B 14 330 M 14 330 M
Net income 2022 6 570 M 605 M 605 M
Net Debt 2022 58 239 M 5 362 M 5 362 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 157 B 14 450 M 14 450 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Carl Magnus Groth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Fredrik Stenson Rystedt CFO, Executive VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Pär Boman Chairman
Robert Sjöström President-Global Operational Services
Annemarie Gardshol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSITY AB-23.16%14 450
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-16.39%40 327
UNICHARM CORPORATION-10.82%17 917
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.68%4 834
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.63%2 312
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-42.73%1 697