  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Essity AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESSITY A   SE0009922156

ESSITY AB (PUBL)

(ESSITY A)
Essity : Tissue maker Essity's profit grows more than expected on increasing hygiene awareness

10/22/2021 | 02:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Essity products are seen in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Hygiene products maker Essity reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Friday, thanks to better market conditions and growing awareness of the importance of hygiene.

Third-quarter operating earnings at the Swedish group grew to 3.88 billion crowns ($451.1 million) from 3.82 billion crowns a year earlier, while sales grew 9%, with organic sales rising 7%. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average had estimated a profit of 3.38 billion.

Compared with the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019, organic sales were up 2%.

Essity now aims for net sales, including acquisitions, of more than 5%. It had earlier set organic sales growth target of more than 3%.

Essity is the global leader in hygiene products for businesses under the Tork brand, and in incontinence products with TENA. It is the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue toilet paper and handkerchiefs with brands such as Lotus, Edet, Tempo and Vinda.

($1 = 8.6021 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Helena Soderpalm and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 122 B 14 140 M 14 140 M
Net income 2021 8 406 M 978 M 978 M
Net Debt 2021 46 664 M 5 428 M 5 428 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 190 B 22 112 M 22 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Carl Magnus Groth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredrik Rystedt CFO, Executive VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Pär Boman Chairman
Robert Sjöström President-Global Operational Services
Annemarie Gardshol Independent Director
