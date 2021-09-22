Log in
    ESSITY B   SE0009922164

ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG

(ESSITY B)
  Report
Essity Aktiebolag : Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim report for the third quarter 2021

09/22/2021
Essity's Interim report for the third quarter 2021 will be published on October 22 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Friday, October 22, 2021
Time: 9:00 CET
Link to Web presentation:https://essity.videosync.fi/2021-10-22-q3
Telephone: +44 (0) 207 192 80 00, + 1 631 510 74 95 or +46 (0) 8 506 921 80. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate "Essity" or conference ID 9798955.

Disclaimer

Essity AB (publ) published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 122 B 13 996 M 13 996 M
Net income 2021 8 801 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net Debt 2021 44 896 M 5 168 M 5 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 192 B 22 138 M 22 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carl Magnus Groth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredrik Rystedt CFO, Executive VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Pär Boman Chairman
Robert Sjöström President-Global Operational Services
Annemarie Gardshol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG3.52%22 138
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-0.24%45 298
UNICHARM CORPORATION1.23%27 524
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.59%6 039
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.20%3 408
CHONGQING BAIYA SANITARY PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-17.26%1 377