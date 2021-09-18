Essity Aktiebolag : to showcase sustainable hygiene and health innovations at Dubai EXPO 2020

Essity is to participate in the Dubai EXPO 2020 between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 as an official sponsor of the Swedish Pavilion to showcase life-changing hygiene and health innovations that will impact the lives of millions worldwide. As a leading global hygiene and health company, Essity will present solutions co-created with customers, scientists and partners that improve the well-being of people and the planet under the Swedish Pavilion's theme of Co-creation for Innovation.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only demonstrated the importance of hygiene in maintaining personal health but also in preventing the spread of infection. As such, Essity will contribute with daily hygiene and personal care products to help staff and visitors maintain safe and hygienic meetings throughout the EXPO period. Washrooms, hospitality and exhibit areas will be supplied with the latest hygiene, menstruation and incontinence products from Tork, Nana and TENA.

As an active board member to Swecare - a Swedish non-profit platform facilitating international collaboration in the life science sector - Essity will join high-level seminars and events to improve hygiene and health standards. Essity experts will showcase how co-created solutions such as digital continence management, sensor and data-driven cleaning, and bacteria-binding wound care solutions are transforming the health care and hygiene industry. With a strong footprint in the Middle East under leading brands like Tork, Nana and TENA, Essity will showcase local examples of ground-breaking innovation and social advocacy programs improving the well-being of millions of people in the region.