    ESSITY B   SE0009922164

ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG

(ESSITY B)
  
Essity Aktiebolag : to showcase sustainable hygiene and health innovations at Dubai EXPO 2020

09/18/2021 | 08:22pm EDT
Essity is to participate in the Dubai EXPO 2020 between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 as an official sponsor of the Swedish Pavilion to showcase life-changing hygiene and health innovations that will impact the lives of millions worldwide. As a leading global hygiene and health company, Essity will present solutions co-created with customers, scientists and partners that improve the well-being of people and the planet under the Swedish Pavilion's theme of Co-creation for Innovation.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only demonstrated the importance of hygiene in maintaining personal health but also in preventing the spread of infection. As such, Essity will contribute with daily hygiene and personal care products to help staff and visitors maintain safe and hygienic meetings throughout the EXPO period. Washrooms, hospitality and exhibit areas will be supplied with the latest hygiene, menstruation and incontinence products from Tork, Nana and TENA.

As an active board member to Swecare - a Swedish non-profit platform facilitating international collaboration in the life science sector - Essity will join high-level seminars and events to improve hygiene and health standards. Essity experts will showcase how co-created solutions such as digital continence management, sensor and data-driven cleaning, and bacteria-binding wound care solutions are transforming the health care and hygiene industry. With a strong footprint in the Middle East under leading brands like Tork, Nana and TENA, Essity will showcase local examples of ground-breaking innovation and social advocacy programs improving the well-being of millions of people in the region.

Disclaimer

Essity AB (publ) published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 00:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG
09/18ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG : to showcase sustainable hygiene and health innovations at Du..
PU
09/08ESSITY : raises EUR 600m in the bond market
AQ
08/31ESSITY : completes acquisition of shares in Productos Familia S.A.
AQ
08/31ESSITY : Conversion of shares
AQ
08/27ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG : Invitation to Essity's Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
08/27ESSITY : Invitation to Essity's Capital Markets Day 2021
AQ
07/23ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG : Transcript Virtual Press Conference Half-year Report 2021
PU
07/19ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : GlaxoSmithKline, Qualcomm, State Street, Tate & Lyle, ..
07/16Essity Targets Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
MT
07/16ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG : Presentation Half-year Report 2021
PU
Analyst Recommendations on ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG
Financials
Sales 2021 122 B 14 006 M 14 006 M
Net income 2021 8 801 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Net Debt 2021 44 896 M 5 172 M 5 172 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 188 B 21 679 M 21 688 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 268,00 SEK
Average target price 303,78 SEK
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Magnus Groth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredrik Rystedt CFO, Executive VP & Head-Group Function Finance
Pär Boman Chairman
Robert Sjöström President-Global Operational Services
Annemarie Gardshol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG1.32%21 679
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION0.82%45 523
UNICHARM CORPORATION3.39%27 420
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-24.77%6 196
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED6.15%3 465
CHONGQING BAIYA SANITARY PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-17.26%1 377