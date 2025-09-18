Esso SAF posted a net loss of €85m for H1 2025, compared with a profit of €116m a year earlier, with EBITDA falling from €152m to -€122m y-o-y.



However, excluding inventory effects and other adjustments, the energy group achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA, up to €82m in H1 2025, compared with €34m in the same period in 2024.



Its revenue decreased by 35% to €5.8bn, mainly reflecting the impact of the sale of the Fos-sur-Mer refinery and lower oil prices. The group processed 3.7 million tons of crude oil during the half-year.



As a reminder, ExxonMobil France Holding SAS announced that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with North Atlantic France with a view to selling its 82.89% stake in Esso SAF, a sale that could take place in Q4 2025.